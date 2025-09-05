Ahead of the release of Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter later this month, Falcom has released a new trailer highlighting the DLC.

This paid content will be made available between 19th September - 2nd October and is made up of costume sets, flag sets, and much more. Here's the rundown of what you can expect (via Gematsu):

19th September 2025:

Unique Diner Costume Set Vol. 1 (880 yen)

Matching Diner Outfit Set “Fine Red Diner” Vol. 1 (880 yen)

Glasses Set A (220 yen)

Head-Mounted Pom Pom Set A (220 yen)

Archangel Costume Set (330 yen)

Lively Effects Set (330 yen)

Banner Flag Set A (220 yen)

Two-Tone Hair Color Set (220 yen)

Orbment Cover Set (220 yen)

25th September 2025:

Unique Diner Costume Set Vol. 2 (880 yen)

Matching Diner Outfit Set “Fine Red Diner” Vol. 2 (880 yen)

Jenis Royal Academy Uniform Set (990 yen)

Glasses Set B (220 yen)

Head-Mounted Pom Pom Set B (220 yen)

Pretty Backpack Set (220 yen)

Fallen Angel Costume Set (330 yen)

Banner Flag Set B (220 yen)

Unique Hair Color Set (220 yen)

Chibi Character Cover Set (220 yen)

2nd October 2025:

Unique Diner Costume Set Vol. 3 (880 yen)

Matching Diner Outfit Set “Fine Red Diner” Vol. 3 (880 yen)

Estelle and Joshua Swimsuit Set “Pure Resort” (990 yen)

Go-Go Headgear Set (330 yen)

Display Stand Set (330 yen)

Demon King Costume Set (330 yen)

Banner Flag Set C (220 yen)

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter will be released on 19th September 2025, with a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition also confirmed. This particular version will include higher resolution and frame rate, along with reduced load times. This is part of the paid upgrade path and is priced at $1.00 USD (or the regional equivalent).

A demo for this title is also available on the Switch eShop, introducing players to the beginning of the Liberl arc. You can also transfer over your save data to the full game when it's released.