The radical roguelike Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is getting another DLC character in the future.

The big reveal is scheduled for 23rd September 2025, with this new character joining the turtles and Casey Jones. Alongside this, the team will also be releasing a major title update. When we hear more, we'll let you know.

"EXCITING NEWS! A new playable character and a major title update are coming to #TMNTSplintered Fate."

This follows the physical edition release last month. You can find out more about this in our previous story. We originally gave this title 7 out of 10 stars, calling it a fun and appproachable 'Hades-like', best played with pals.