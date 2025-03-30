Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

Super Evil Megacorp has this week released its 'Balance of Power' update for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate.

This is a massive update adding boss updates, control improvements, bug fixes and much more. The team also has much more planned for 2025. Here's the full rundown via the official Steam page:

Balance of Power Update:

"This Community Update brings boss and power balancing tweaks to make fights more fun and fair, along with key bug fixes and progression improvements to keep your runs feeling rewarding. Our goal is to make TMNT: Splintered Fate the best version it can be."

Boss Updates

We have rebalanced the various bosses to better reflect the position they appear in the campaign. Karai was a bit more ruthless than her grandfather Shredder, so both have been adjusted to be easier and more challenging, respectively. Leatherhead also received adjustments to his Amphibian Ambush encounter whilst Gigi from our Junkyard Jam DLC has received a slight adjustment to make her a little more fair.

Karai

Improved warning on the first Dash, adding 0.3s to it



Previously it was 0.4s, now 0.7s



Reduced her period of invulnerability after performing her Rage attack



This is the one she uses after her rage bar is full (round kunai explosion where she yells)



Previously, she was invulnerable for the full duration of the animation



Now she becomes vulnerable right after the kunai come out, providing a great opportunity to counter attack

Super Shadow (Hard Mode)

Shadow Flames should be slightly easier to dodge;



Reduced Movement Speed by 20%



Reduced Rotation Speed



Fire Bomb radius decreased to be slightly lower than Mystic Karai’s version rather than of slightly bigger



Adds now spawn separately, first at 75% and then 50% of Karai's HP

Mystic Karai (Flame variant)

Decreased size of Mystic Karai's Flames by ~30%

Leatherhead (Punk Frog version)

Reviewed all Punk Frog spawns in order to:

Avoid exaggerated overlapping



Reduce their total numbers (you should expect to see 50% less Punk Frogs overall)

Gigi

Gigi’s chop and 360 spin attack now has a bigger windup



This is to make it more reactable to players, right now it's too fast



Increase was +0.55s (from 0.45s to 1.0s)

Shredder

Reviewed all adds, which now follow the following logic



At the start of battle, Shredder gets help from basic Footclan enemies for the first ~20 seconds

No elites, just Sword, Shuriken and Spear Foot Soldiers

Once he transitions to the second phase, different Foot Soldiers will spawn depending on which Elemental variant Shredder transitions to

Astral summons a mix of Flame and Shadow Ninjas



Fire summons all Flame Ninjas



Ninja summons a mix of Shuriken Ninjas



Water summons Spear Ninjas



Utrom summons Swordbrakers



Ooze summons all Shadow Ninjas

Shredder's Leap during Phase 3 has also been modified



Now instead of always leaping twice, he'll do a first leap and then 1 out of 4 possible follow up options

Another Leap (as it was previously)



Shadow Fracture (shadow flames on the ground)



Shadow Pursuit (gets on the ground and moves while intangible)



Shadow Kick (flying kick)

Dragon and Dreamer Coin Economy Improvements

Across the board, we have significantly reduced the cost of Dragon and Dreamer coin upgrades. We feel that the overall costs were much too high, and they have been changed to better reflect the progression experience throughout the campaign.



You will see a reduction of costs in low to mid rank upgrades, and a pretty major reduction to costs to many of the high rank upgrades. In addition, we have also adjusted the position and amount of special currencies (Shredder’s Claw, Gauntlet Coins, etc) required at different upgrade ranks.

Dragon Coin Upgrades

Training

Health

Significant decrease in cost per rank

Dash Charge

A slight increase to early Dash Charge upgrade costs



Significant reduction in the cost of the final cost of the last Dash charge upgrades.

Splinter's Revive

A slight increase to early Splinter's Revive upgrade costs,



Significant reduction in the cost of the final cost of the last Dash charge upgrades.

Swiftness

A decrease in overall cost to upgrade Swiftness.

Savor The Flavor

Decrease in cost per rank.

Slice of Life

A slight decrease in % chance to drop pizza gained per rank.



Decrease in cost per rank.

Astral Rejuvenation

A decrease in overall cost to upgrade.

Technique

Attack Damage

Significant decrease in cost per rank.

Critical Chance

Very slight increase in overall cost to upgrade. Critical strike is very powerful!

Focused Forces

Increased elemental damage gain per rank.



Reduced overall cost at higher ranks.

Special Damage

Decrease in cost per rank.

Tool Damage

Decrease in cost per rank at high ranks.

Mechanical Genius

Decrease in cost per rank.

Stronger Stuff

Slight decrease in cost per rank.

Enduring Effect

Decrease in cost per rank.

Specialty

Fast Attacks

Decrease in cost per rank.



Further decrease in high rank costs.

Multi-Hit

Decrease in cost per rank.



Further decrease in high rank costs.

Fast Abilities

Decrease in cost per rank.



Further decrease in high rank costs.

Hammertime

Decrease in cost per rank.



Further decrease in high rank costs.

Pizza Entrée

Decrease in cost per rank.



Further decrease in high rank costs.

Reliable Allies

Significant decrease in cost per rank at all ranks.

Critical Damage

Significant decrease in cost per rank.

Confidence

Decrease in cost per rank.



Significant decrease in high rank costs.

Inspirations

Leonardo's Inspiration 1

Decrease in cost per rank.

Raphael's Inspiration 1

Decrease in cost per rank.

Michelangelo's Inspiration 1

Decrease in cost per rank.

Donatello's Inspiration 1

Decrease in cost per rank.

Casey's Inspiration 1

Decrease in cost per rank.

Leonardo's Inspiration 2

Decrease in cost per rank.

Raphael's Inspiration 2

Decrease in cost per rank.



Significant decrease in high rank costs.

Michelangelo's Inspiration 2

Decrease in cost per rank.



Significant decrease in high rank costs.

Donatello's Inspiration 2

Significant decrease in cost per rank.

Casey's Inspiration 2

Decrease in cost per rank.

Dreamer Coin Upgrades

Luck

Perchance

Decrease in cost at all ranks.

Do Over

Decrease in cost at higher ranks.

Polish

Decrease in cost at all ranks.

Double Trouble

Decrease in cost at all ranks.

Lucky Spoils

Decrease in cost at all ranks.

Double Double

Decrease in cost at all ranks.

Economy

Running Start

Slight decrease in cost at higher ranks.

Scrappy Bosses

Significant decrease in cost higher ranks.

Scavenger

Significant decrease in cost at all ranks.

Pantheon's Blessing

Slight decrease in cost at all ranks.

Scrap King

Decrease in cost at all ranks.

Recycling

Decrease in cost at all ranks.

Exotic

Mouse Scrap

Decrease in cost at all ranks.

Fortune Favours The Bold

Significant decrease in cost at all ranks.

Arcade Fixer

Decrease in cost at all ranks.

Busted Coin Slot

No change.

Dojo

Significant decrease in cost at all ranks.

Artifact Upgrade Costs

We felt that Artifact upgrade costs were also prohibitively expensive, leading to players typically focusing on upgrading one or two Artifacts. We want to encourage more build experimentation by making upgrading additional Artifacts a more achievable goal. In addition, some of the meta currency requirements (Shredder’s Claw, Gauntlet Coin, etc) have been adjusted in the costs.



Artifacts with 5 additional levels have had costs reduced as follows

Level 2: Was 250 reduced to 150



Level 3: Was 400 reduced to 200



Level 4: Was 700 reduced to 300



Level 5: Was 1000 reduced to 400



Level 6: Was 1500 reduced to 600



Artifacts with 2 additional levels have had costs reduced as follows

Level 2: Was 500 reduced to 300



Level 3: Was 1000 reduced to 600

*Note, Artifacts are unlocked at level 1 via gameplay

Powers and Tools

We are aware of the power of builds such as Critical Strike, Shurikens and Ooze, and instead of focusing on nerfs, we have decided to adjust all the other power trees to perform better! We want players to feel like they have more freedom in pursuing build options that are totally radical, rather than feel like they need to play the same few builds to tackle the hardest content.



In turn, this will also make the experience of the many runs you make much smoother, as there is a much better chance of putting a winning build together. We hope players can discover new and exciting build combinations to try out!

Tools

We want some of the weaker tool options to feel more viable, so we’re making a number of improvements here.

Utrom Shurikens

Now releases 4 shuriken, up from 2.



Fixed a problem with a delay issue between the releases of Shuriken.

Lightning Rod

Lightning Rod will now behave more consistently, and strike more targets, making it more powerful.



Resolved an issue that was causing Lightning Rod to repeatedly strike targets, even if they are dead.



Improved charged strikes to 6/8/10, up from 3/4/5

Ooze Shuriken

Now releases 4 shuriken, up from 2.



Fixed a problem with a delay issue between the releases of Shuriken.

Smoke Bomb

We have adjusted Smoke Bomb to improve the feeling of control when you teleport, improved its damage, and instead of a Dodge trigger, we have granted it a Dodge Chance buff. Ninja Vanish!



Teleport distance reduced by 40%



Damage increased to 50/60/70 from 30/50/70.



Removed Dodge Effects trigger.



Added a 15/25/35% chance to Dodge for 5 seconds upon using Smoke Bomb.

Meteor Storm

Meteor is an undeniably powerful tool, and while we want it to remain that way, we're adjusting its damage and its rate of releasing meteors. Meteors will drop slowly enough to no longer overlap each other, and should feel a big weightier. We also fixed an issue with timing that caused one less meteor to drop each time you used the tool.



Meteor's damage has been adjusted to 20/40/60 from 40/60/80.



Meteor Storm now releases meteors less frequently, up to 1.0s from every 0.5s.



Number of meteors adjusted to 6/8/10 from 9/12/15

Fireball

We've improved Fireball to release four fireballs, up from three, and its damage has been adjusted. In addition, it now impacts a larger area, making it both more consistent and more powerfull.



Fireball now releases 4 projectiles at all ranks, up from 3.



Fireball impact has been doubled.



Damage of each fireball adjusted to 30/50/70 from 40/70/100 to reflect having an additional fireballl.

Water Sweep

Water Sweep should now feel more consistent with a fixed range at all ranks. It now deals more damage, and stuns enemies instead of knocking them back. All of these changes make Water Sweep more powerful.



Damage has been increased to 80/100/120 from 60/80/120.



Radius set to 4m at all ranks.



Now stuns for 1.0s instead of knocks back.

Utrom

The Utrom tree has a unique mechanic, the charge bar, that we felt was not quite living up to its potential. So, we’ve made major improvements to it! In addition, we’ve made lightning strike abilities more consistent and frequent across the board. We think you’ll be in for a shocking good time.



Lighting Strike

Lightning strike now deals more damage at early ranks.



Damage increased to 20/25/30 from 10/20/30.

Lightning Dash

We want Dash builds to be slightly more viable, so we've increased the number of targets hit while also increasing its damage at lower ranks. Lightning Dash now also targets a larger area.



Number of targets hit is now 3/4/5.



Damage increased to 20/25/30.



Targets a larger area.

Quick Study

We have adjusted Quick Study's charge rate, to account for the power changes we have provided to Utrom across the board.



Charge rate adjusted to 50/100/150% from 75/125/200%

Shocking

We have increased the base charge of the Utrom charge bar. Unlimited Power!



Increased charge rate by 20%

Electrifying

We have adjusted the scaling on Electrify to be more powerful at lower ranks.



Damage adjusted to 10/15/20 from 7/15/22

Chain Lightning

Chain Lightning can now target a much larger area, making it more consistent and more powerful. We have adjusted the scaling to be slightly better at lower ranks.



Radius set increased by 60%.



Damage scaling set to 10/15/20 from 7/15/21

Stormy Weather

We have improved Stormy Weather's consistency by increasing its range and adjusting the scaling of damage.



Radius increased by 20%



Damage scaling set to 10/15/20 from 7/14/21.

Techno-Organic Interface

We are lightly adjusting movement speed to be a bit more in control. Crafty turtles will still go fast!



Movement speed granted is set to 15% at all ranks.

Biomechanical Speed

We wanted to grant a higher window of opportunity to use the benefit of Biomechanical Speed



Duration increased to 3/4/5s

Aftershock

We are also making Aftershock more consistent with a higher range.



Radius increased by 60%

Ooze

Our goopiest power tree is also one of our most powerful. We have left it largely unchanged. Slime on!



Shelf Life

We want Shelf Life to feel like it leaves a lasting impression when you choose it, so we're increasing how long the bonuses last.



Improved number of rooms Shelf Life is active to 4/5/6

Flame

Flame tree is in a really good place, but we wanted to see if we could make an Inferno build a bit more viable.



Flame Strike

Flame Strike will deal slightly more damage.



Damage increased to 25/35/45 from 20/30/40.

Inferno

We want to make Inferno more threatening, so we are making it deal more damage by letting it deal damage more frequently.



Inferno deals its damage more frequently, up from every 0.5s to every 0.3s

Blazing Inferno

An increase to Blazing Inferno's duration along with the improvement to Inferno will make this fire DoT more threatening.



Blazing Inferno now increases the duration of Inferno to 3/4/5 seconds from 2/3/4 seconds.

Water

In a previous update, we added an entirely new build alternative with Still Waters (and friends). We still think Water can have more potential to create new builds, so we’re improving many of the powers across the board. Dive into these changes!



Torrential Strike

We are pushing up Multi-Strike in a few ways, including how much is provided by Torrential Strike.



Torrential Strike now increases Multi-Hit chance by 8/10/12% up from 5/7/10%.

Water Dash

Water Dash will feel more consistent with a higher range, and we have also increased its damage. Let's go, Dash builds!



Water Dash range increased by 60% at all ranks.



Damage has been increased to 45/60/75 from 35/45/60.

Water Abilities

Water Abilities could be a little more powerful, so we're improving its damage.



Water Abilities now deals 55/70/85 damage, from 45/60/75.

Splash Damage

Cleave damage builds can be really fun, so we want Splash Damage to feel more viable.



Damage to nearby enemies increased to 40/55/70% of water damage, from 30/45/60%.

When it Rains

We have improved the damage provided by When It Rains, which will further be improved by other changes to Multi-Hit.



Damage increased to 30/45/60, from 24/38/52

Frost

Frost should feel more like you are overwhelming your enemies with relentless cold. We have significantly increased its slow, and now the slow also lasts longer.



Frost now slows enemies further by 50/60/70 from 20/35/50.



Duration increased to 2.5s.

Ninja

Ninja is one of our better performing power trees, so it remains mostly unchanged.



Extended Assault

Extended Assault felt too powerful with no investment in the Ninja power tree. We've added three requirements before it will be unlocked. (Any Shuriken ability/tool, Either Ricochet or Chakram, Either Quick Feet or First Strike to unlock it.)

First Strike

We wanted to make First Strike part of more Ninja builds. There are now no requirements to unlock First Strike, and First Strike will help with unlocking numerous Ninja Powers.

Art of Darkness

We're making Art of Darkness provide a little bit more elemental power.



Damage scaling increased to 15/20/25 from 10/15/20.

Astral Light

In a future patch, we’re thrilled to say that we’re going to be providing massive overhauls to the Astral Light power tree. Until then, we’re making a number of changes to improve this power tree to hold you over; there’s light at the end of THIS tunnel.



Daybreak

We have improved Daybreak's scaling Damage Reduction on Blinding Light, to be a more powerful defensive tool if you invest in it.



Damage reduction per rank now set to 4/6/8%, changed from flat 5% per rank.

Shimmering Shield

We want Light Shell to feel more consistent and provide more defense, so we're improving the duration of Light Shell granted by Shimmering Shield.



Light shell duration increased to 1.5/2.5/3.5s from 1.2/1.8/2.3s

Radiant Warrior

Same as Shimmering Shield above, we want Light Shell to feel more consistent and provide more defense, so we're improving the duration of Light Shell granted by Radiant Warrior as well.



Light shell duration increased to 1.5/2.5/3.5s from 1.2/1.8/2.3s

Ancestral Guardian

We've changed Ancestral Guardian to instead provide a significant boost to Elemental Damage. We hope the changes provided to Light Shell's duration elsewhere make this a consistent power for using in elemental builds.



Removed Light Shell at the start of combat.



Now grants 20/30/40% increased Elemental damage while Light Shell is active, instead of providing Light Shell for a duration at the start of a room.

Illumination

Illumination could use a little more shine, so we've increased the Light Damage from reflected projectiles.



Damage increased to 45/60/75% of your Max Health, from 30/45/60%.

Revved Up

We've improved Revved Up's dodge chance provided on targets affected by Blinding Light. Combined with the changes to Daybreak, this will make Blinding Light a powerful defensive option.



Dodge chance increased to 20/25/30%, from 10/15/20%

Astral Dark

Gift of the Dragon

We wanted to give this power a bit more value. We also fixed the interaction with Dragon’s Claw to allow it to work.



Increased Dragon Coins granted to 120.



The Coins earned now correctly work with Dragon's Claw.

Dark Star

We've improved the damage provided by Dark Star. In addition, we have added a heal for every consumed Splinter's Revive, making the tradeoff of losing your Revives a more meaningful choice.



Now grants 20% base damage, and +40% damage per rank.



Added a 15% heal per Splinter's Revive consumed.

Dragon's Claw

Dragon's Claw grants more damage when you receive Dragon Coins.



Damage increased to 15/20/25%, from 10/15/20%.

Legendary Powers

Finisher (Astral Dark/Ninja)

Finisher had a very niche requirement in order to defeat enemies, so we decided to remove it to make it more viable for more builds. As a result, we've adjusted the threshold at which it will instantly defeat an enemy to compensate for its increased usefulness.



Finisher no longer requires Guard Break to instantly defeat enemies.



Instant defeat threshold is now 15%.

Slippery (Ninja/Ooze)

Adrenaline has been changed to be a more potent attack power, while adjusting how much mobility it provides.



Removed Dash cooldown bonus.



Decreased movespeed to 20%.



Increased cooldown reduction to 100% for Special and Tools.

Shatter (Frost/Utrom)

Now requires at least 1 Utrom Power as was intended

Control Updates

We have updated the way targeting is handled across all control schemes to take directionality into consideration. The most obvious impact is that for players using a mouse, the cursor placement is now where you will attack. For players using a controller, the joystick direction will impact your attack target.



We have added a new setting in the Options menu for players to fine-tune how they would like to play. The “Aim Assist” settings are as follows:



Low

Most precise.



Attack exactly where the player intends (mouse cursor position or their last inputted movement direction).

Medium

Look at where the player intends to attack, then SNAP to valid targets.



Default behaviour for controllers and mouse and keyboard inputs.

High

Old behavior. Always snap to valid targets within range, even if it means spinning the player around 180 degrees.



Default behaviour for touch screen inputs.

Minor Updates & Bug Fixes

Base Game

Artifacts that guarantee the next power type now correctly function when equipping them mid-run



Fixed Gauntlet Medallions not being granted from first Sewers mini boss.



“Reliable Allies” Dragon Upgrade now gives a greater chance of elite ally spawns the more it is upgraded, making the “Super Support” achievement more within your control to obtain.



Ally MOUSERs and Super Soldiers now have an ally skin and footprint to help differentiate them from enemy MOUSERs and Super Soldiers.



Darkest Soul and Perfection Achievements are now granted correctly again. We are sorry if you had issues with these achievements recently.



Casey Jones & the Junkyard Jam DLC