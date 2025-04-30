Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 810k

Turtles fans after something sweet for the shelf will want to keep an eye out for this one, as Super Evil Megacorp has today announced that the Hades-inspired roguelike Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate is going physical.

We'll start with the standard option. The Splintered Fate 'Deluxe Edition' packs in a boxed copy of the radical roguelike, reversible cover art, 10 collector's cards, the 'Casey Jones and the Junkyard Jam' DLC and one as-yet-unannounced upcoming DLC — how exciting! This one launches on 26th August, with pre-orders going live today.

Now, onto the biggie. If you like a bit of merch with your physical releases, there's the 'Pipin' Hot Collector's Edition', also launching on 26th Aug. Alongside all of the goodies included in the Deluxe Edition, this one also packs in a set of 'Mutant Ooze' tabletop role-playing game dice, an NYC sewer manhole cover dice box to keep them in, a 50-page art book and game manual, posters, a Dragon/Dreamer coin, an original comic from IDW Publishing and a collector's pizza box. Phew.

Naturally, the bigger option is going to cost you a little more, but hey, that's a lot of Turtles merch.

We had a perfectly good time with Splintered Fate when it arrived on Switch last year. In our review, we called it "a fun and approachable 'Hades-like' that's best played with pals," despite it being difficult to avoid the "unfavourable comparisons to Supergiant's classic".