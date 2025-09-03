Nintendo has announced it's bringing the first-person shooter Forsaken 64 to its "Mature" Switch Online + Expansion Pack app.

The Acclaim Entertainment title, released on the Nintendo 64 in 1998 and developed by Iguana UK, will be arriving for the Switch and Switch 2 online service on 4th September 2025. Here's the official Nintendo description:

"You are a ruthless mercenary, sent to the condemned remains of Earth as part of a covert operation codenamed "Forsaken." Your mission is to infiltrate and destroy the last bastions of the mechanized terror that wiped out all life on the planet. Earth is a death trap riddled with merciless mechanoid adversaries and gangs of rival bounty hunters, and you'll have to brave them all astride your anti-grav pioncycle to make your fortune...or meet your doom. Choose between different modes in this first-person shooter title released for the Nintendo 64™ system in 1998, and enter the fight in Single Player Mode or Multi-Player Mode. Then, select your bike. Each bike has different attributes, each biker a different attitude. Pick one that suits your style, then dive into your mission. The availability of weapons, enemies, and powerups changes depending on the level you play, so stay sharp!"

Keep in mind, you'll need to have an active Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription tier as well as the "mature" version of the N64 app to play this game on your Switch or Switch 2. You can download this version of the app from the Switch eShop.

This latest N64 Switch Online announcement also happens to follow a rumour in July, which may have identified unannounced releases for this particular app. Apart from Forsaken 64, the games spotted included Donkey Kong 64, Smash Bros., Glover and Rayman 2.

In Japan this week, Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers get to revisit Brownie Brown's GBA RPG, Magical Vacation.