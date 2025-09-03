Nintendo's Switch Online + Expansion Pack service in Japan is this week adding Brownie Brown's 2001 Game Boy Advance RPG, Magical Vacation.

This Japanese exclusive will show up for the service on 4th September 2025. That's the same date as the release of Forsaken 64 on the mature N64 app locally.

In addition to solo play, Magical Vacation will also support local communication and online play with other Switch Online users.

Brownie Brown is now Nintendo's 1-UP Studio, with the former founders going on to set up the developer Brownies (Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree). You can find out more about this studio's history in our previous coverage.

If you want to access Magical Vacation on your Switch or Switch 2, you'll need to have an active Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription and access to a Japanese Switch account to download the Japanese version of the GBA app.