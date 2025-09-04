Switch Online's 'Nintendo Classics' library has this week been expanded with Forsaken 64 and the Japan-only release, Magical Vacation. Although the GBA title hasn't been made available locally, the app here has received an update, bumping it up to Version 3.0.0.

Firstly, the official banner and icon for this app have been updated – swapping out the 'Switch Online' branding for 'Nintendo Classics'. Apart from this, there's reportedly been some added "functionality" including button remapping options along with 1080p support in handheld mode on Switch 2.

An easter egg has also been added to the start up screen. If you hold the left analogue stick when starting the app, the original GBA boot up screen will appear (here's a look via Vooks.net).

Since the release of the Switch 2 in June, Nintendo has updated its other Switch Online retro apps with new features, improved filters and additional games. Nintendo highlighted the updates to its SNES app in a new video last week, including mouse support for multiple titles.