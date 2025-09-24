Nintendo's mobile game line has today been expanded with the shadow drop of Fire Emblem Shadows for Android and iOS.

This title is a spin-off of the main series and introduces a new style of battle featuring role-playing, real-time strategy and social deduction. According to Nintendo, this is a "free-to-start" experience, with optional in-game purchases available.

Here's a bit more about what you can expect, courtesy of Nintendo's official Japanese website. And when a trailer is made available, we'll update this story.

The gameplay of Fire Emblem Shadows combines real-time strategy and social deduction.

One of the three allies participating in each battle is secretly a treacherous disciple of shadow. Players choose to take on the role of either a disciple of light, aiming to find their way through the labyrinth, or a disciple of shadow. After the initial battle, players vote to determine who they believe is the treacherous disciple of shadow. The outcome of the vote affects whether the next battle is more favorable or more challenging. Whether the disciples of light can correctly discover the traitor—or the disciple of shadow can successfully deceive the others—holds the key to how the next battle unfolds.

This title is set to be available in more than 70 countries and regions, including Japan and the US. It also supports 10 different languages and has been developed in partnership with Intelligent Systems Co., Ltd and DeNA Co., Ltd.