Following the major Switch 2 update in July, and a patch in August, Super Mario Party Jamboree has now been updated again.

Version 2.2.0 includes general changes on the Switch 2 – including some improvements, difficulty adjustments, and several other changes. And on the original Switch, there are multiple adjustments and fixes.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Latest update: Ver. 2.2.0 (Released September 2, 2025)

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

If you are playing the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, when selecting “Super Mario Party Jamboree” from the title screen, video output will be Full HD (1080p). The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is required to enjoy the higher resolution.

The difficulty for Carnival Coaster on the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition has been adjusted in places.

Several other adjustments and fixes have been made to improve the gameplay experience.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch:

General

Several other adjustments and fixes have been made to improve the gameplay experience.

You can find out more about the recent Switch 2 game update in our review here on Nintendo Life. If you already own the original Switch version, you can also upgrade your existing copy. The Switch 2 version includes additional minigames supporting Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, camera functionality and more.