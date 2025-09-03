Following the major Switch 2 update in July, and a patch in August, Super Mario Party Jamboree has now been updated again.
Version 2.2.0 includes general changes on the Switch 2 – including some improvements, difficulty adjustments, and several other changes. And on the original Switch, there are multiple adjustments and fixes.
Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:
Latest update: Ver. 2.2.0 (Released September 2, 2025)
The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:
General
- If you are playing the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, when selecting “Super Mario Party Jamboree” from the title screen, video output will be Full HD (1080p).
- The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is required to enjoy the higher resolution.
- The difficulty for Carnival Coaster on the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition has been adjusted in places.
- Several other adjustments and fixes have been made to improve the gameplay experience.
The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch:
General
- Several other adjustments and fixes have been made to improve the gameplay experience.
You can find out more about the recent Switch 2 game update in our review here on Nintendo Life. If you already own the original Switch version, you can also upgrade your existing copy. The Switch 2 version includes additional minigames supporting Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, camera functionality and more.