Update [ ]: Here's your reminder that this Splatoon 3 update (bumping the game up to Version 10.1.0) is now available to download on the Switch and Switch 2.

It comes with changes to multiplayer, including multiple weapon adjustments. The development team is also planning to roll out an update after this one that will focus on changes to the balance of battles.

You can see the official patch notes from Nintendo's support page in the original post below. To keep playing online, you'll need to update your copy of the game.

Original Story: Nintendo's been busy this week with the release of a new firmware update for the Switch and Switch 2, and now a Splatoon 3 patch has been announced.

This will bump the game up to Version 10.1.0 on both systems and includes multiplayer changes and a bunch of other adjustments. As mentioned at the very end of these patch notes, the update after this will apparently focus on changes to the balance of battles.

For now, here's the official patch notes for this latest update, courtesy of the official Nintendo support page:

Splatoon 3: Ver. 10.1.0 (Releasing September 3, 2025)

All changes apply to both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.

Changes to Multiplayer

Specifications for some main weapons have changed. Weapon Change Details Splash-o-matic

Neo Splash-o-matic

Splash-o-matic GCK-O Increased the speed of shots by approximately 3% and extended the flight distance. Decreased the radius inked by spray droplets created by shots by approximately 3%. .52 Gal

.52 Gal Deco Increased the speed of shots by approximately 39% without changing the flight distance. Increased the amount of ink consumed by approximately 15%. Splat Brella

Sorella Brella

Order Brella Replica Expanded the inking at the point of impact for shots. Expanded the width of inking for spray droplets created by shots. Adjusted how shots spread out to make it so that shots scatter into a wider area than previously. Splattershot Nova

Annaki Splattershot Nova Reduced the scatter of shots fired while on the ground by approximately 18%. Clash Blaster

Clash Blaster Neo Increased the radius inked by spray droplets created by shots by approximately 13%. Douser Dualies FF

Custom Douser Dualies FF Increased the speed of shots fired without doing a Dodge Roll by approximately 33% without changing the flight distance. Increased the speed of shots fired after doing a Dodge Roll by approximately 38% without changing the flight distance. Recycled Brella 24 Mk I

Recycled Brella 24 Mk II Reduced damage dealt to the canopy before launch by approximately 33%. Reduced damage dealt to the canopy after launch by approximately 20%.

Specifications for some special weapons have changed. Special Weapon Change Details Zipcaster Increased the radius of the area of the explosion at the landing point that deals 45.0 damage by approximately 9%. No changes to the radius of the area that deals 35.0 damage. Ink Vac Increased the amount of opponent ink that can be sucked up. Increased the radius of the ink-shot explosion when the amount of the opponent ink that was sucked up is at the maximum by approximately 10%. Ink Storm Increased the radius of the area of effect by approximately 18%.

Points required for some special weapons have been changed. Weapon Before After Carbon Roller ANG-L 180 170 Big Swig Roller 190 180 Big Swig Roller Express 190 180 Cometz Octobrush 200 190 Bamboozler 14 Mk II 200 190 Custom Explosher 200 190 Nautilus 79 210 200 Custom Dualie Squelchers 210 200 Tenta Brella CRE-M 190 180 Painbrush BRN-Z 180 190 Mini Splatling RTL-R 190 200 Splat Brella

Order Brella Replica 200 210 Sorella Brella 190 210 REEF-LUX 450 MIL-K 200 210

In this update, we made specification changes to some main weapons to make their individual characteristics stand out. We also made balance changes to multiplayer based on changes observed after adding the Splatlands Collection. For three types of main weapons—Splash-o-matic, .52 Gal, and Splat Brella—rather than simple upgrades, we made specification changes to make their individual characteristics stand out. For Splash-o-matic, we extended the flight distance for shots to make it easier to take advantage of its characteristic where the accuracy of your aim directly applies to your ability to defeat opponents. On the other hand, we decreased its ability to ink to make it more difficult to fight in ways that don’t take advantage of accurate aim, such as maintaining battle lines without direct confrontations or using special weapons with high frequency. For the .52 Gal, we increased the speed of shots to make it easier to fight by taking advantage of its high attack power to defeat several opponents in a short time and create big opportunities. On the other hand, we increased the amount of ink consumed to make it harder to fight in a way that maintains battle lines over time. For the Splat Brella, we expanded the area of its inking to make it easier to fight by taking advantage of its ability to defend from attacks to keep opponents in check and maintain battle lines, or to use the canopy to prolong the durations of battles to cooperate with allies. We also created a distinction between it and other Brellas by expanding the area of its shots. This makes it easier to support allies by dealing small, reliable damage, while at the same time making it so that in one-on-one fights, players must get closer than before to fight in ways that can quickly defeat opponents. We have also adjusted the number of points required for special weapons to ensure that special-weapon frequency does not rise higher than necessary as a result of expanding the area it inks. For other main weapons, we made changes to make them easier to use by shoring up their weaknesses. As for special weapons, for the Zipcaster we made changes so that it’s easier to fight with in combination with certain main weapons. For the Ink Vac, we made changes so that when used in one-on-one situations, it is harder to be left open by quickly filling up the ink tank, but it also has greater effect when used well to block opponents’ shots. For the Ink Storm, by expanding the area of effect, we made it easier to use it to force opponents lying in wait in advantageous positions to move, and easier for allies to fight within the area. Additionally, we made changes to the points required for special weapons, taking into account changes observed since the addition of the Splatlands Collection. The next update will focus on changes to the balance of battles.

