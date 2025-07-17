As we gear up for the Switch 2 Edition of Super Mario Party Jamboree, Nintendo has rolled out a sizable update, bumping the game up to Version 2.1.0.

Not only does it add support for the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, but it also includes a whole bunch of bug fixes to improve the experience. Additionally, updates have also been made "when playing the game" on the Switch.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Super Mario Party Jamboree: Ver. 2.1.0 (Released July 16, 2025)

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Added support for the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where players are unable to progress the game when the rules explanation screen for Broozer Bash is displayed for a long time.

Fixed the following bugs in the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Fixed a bug where players are sometimes unable to progress the game when they skip at specific times during the studio video. Fixed a bug that occurs when cameras are connected or disconnected at specific times in gameplay. Fixed the display position of the camera (face). Adjusted CPU movements in specific mouse minigames.

Fixed some bugs that occur while playing online.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch:

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where players are sometimes unable to progress the game when “Play Again” is selected after playing Rhythm Kitchen in Free Play.

Fixed a bug where players are sometimes unable to progress the game after a CPU starts moving in Mario's Rainbow Castle.

Fixed some bugs that occur when using stamps under certain conditions during Mario Party.

Fixed some bugs that occur while playing online.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

This follows on from an update in the Switch 2's launch month, which resolved multiple bugs in the game. Super Mario Party Jamboree: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will arrive later this month on 24th July 2025 and can be purchased as a whole game or as an upgrade for the existing Switch release.

In some other news related to updates, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour has been bumped up to Version 1.0.2 this week. According to the official patch notes, this update addresses "several issues" to "improve the gameplay experience".