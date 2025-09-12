Stardew Valley is the gift that just keeps on giving — just a few weeks after ConcernedApe announced it was working on a 1.7 update, today's Nintendo Direct also unveiled a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the beloved farming sim.
And of course, the upgrade is 100% free too. Plus, it includes Mouse Mode controls, which will make decorating your house and farm so much easier.
The Switch 2 Edition isn't just about the mouse, though. Four-player split-screen multiplayer and eight-player online multiplayer is also coming.
And just in case you still didn't think Stardew was great value, you can now use GameShare to play with up to up to three others if they don't have the game. And yes, it works with Switch 1 and Switch 2. That's pretty amazing.
Stardew Valley is already one of the best games on Switch, and it's easily one of the best farm sims of all time. We can't wait to lose our life to this again on Switch 2. It might be time for a new co-op farm...
Let us know if you're looking forward to the Switch 2 Edition in the comments.
I was hoping for this because mouse controls make sense and they already exist for PC.
switch has always been mouse compatible. I always for some reason assumed I could hook up a mouse to my switch and play stardew any time I wanted, this whole time 🤔
I love the look and idea of this game, but it feels bad to play.
