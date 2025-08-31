Update []: When Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone announced Stardew Valley - Version 1.7 in August, he simply said it was "happening" but didn't provide any other details.

Now, in a separate update on social media, he's elaborated on this – mentioning how there's definitely more news about it to come, but doesn't want "too much hype at this point". He also says it's going to be "a while before the update is ready".

So, there you go, Stardew fans – we might be waiting a while before we can actually play this next update.

This announcement about the game's development follows the reveal of the Switch 2 Edition during the recent Nintendo Direct.

In case you did miss this news, the Switch 2 version will be a free upgrade and includes Mouse Mode controls as well as four-player split-screen multiplayer and eight-player online multiplayer. GameShare will also allow you to play with Switch and Switch 2 users who don't have a copy the game.

Original Story: Fans of the hugely successful farming and lifestyle sim Stardew Valley can look forward to another major update in the future.

The creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone actually shared this news at the Stardew Concert this week, and has now followed this up with an announcement on social media. In brief, a Stardew Valley - Version 1.7 update is happening!

ConcernedApe: "Okay, I revealed this at the concert last night and now the cat's out of the bag, so I will confirm for everyone: There will be a Stardew Valley 1.7 update. No release date, no estimate. But it's happening"

Although there's currently "no release date" and "no estimate" about when it could arrive, and it's not been revealed what will specifically be added to this next major update, this news already has the Stardew Valley community buzzing.

The last big update for Stardew Valley was the 1.6 update (which arrived on the Switch in November last year). It added multiple new festivals and events, a new farm type, and much more content and improvements. Following this update, multiple other patches were also released, improving and adding to the overall experience.

In an interview earlier this year, Barone was asked about the chances of a sequel to Stardew Valley, and admitted at the time it was "much easier" to just update the existing gameplay and systems. He's also previously stated how he doesn't necessarily want to "close the book" the game's development even though he's now working on his new project, Haunted Chocolatier.

When we hear more about this next update for Stardew Valley, we'll let you know. What would you like to see next from Stardew Valley? Let us know in the comments.