Like the original Dark Souls game, Stardew took me a couple of attempts to get into, but once it clicks, it really clicks. The early game can be rough initially, (especially the stamina), but once you overcome that, the time limit becomes a lot easier to manage and eventually it's a non issue once you get better sprinklers, a horse and other systems up and running.

I recently started another run for the Joja route so I'm going through the early stages again. Early game tips are to focus on crops early and build chests at the mines and at your farm, (try to resist grabbing the backpack too early as that money can be used elsewhere, I made the same mistake the first couple of times). If you can make a few thousand by the time the egg festival comes on the 13th of Spring, load up on Strawberry seeds and that will give you a great headstart going into Summer. Fishing is also recommended early when you're struggling for stamina and need a bit of extra money, (fishing will drop off late game for making money). I try to use foraged food when I can for energy, the Salmonberries in Spring and Blackberries in Autumn make this easier, but they only spawn for a few select days so I stock up when I can, (there are also spring onions in Cindersnap Forest, south of your farm in Spring).

I also have a habit of hoarding one of everything, (especially if you're doing the community centre), as you'll inevitably need it at some point. Winter is rough until you get the Greenhouse, (which is tough to do on year one), so I normally run the mines instead.

I have put around 400 hours into this game across Switch and PC, one of my favourite games of all time. It's not for everyone, (I normally very much dislike time limits), but once you have that under control it's very addicting.

All of the above being said, I do wish he'd get around to finishing the Haunted Chocolatier. In retrospect, I wonder if he regrets announcing it so early as now it's expected of him by fans of Stardew who are ready to move on.