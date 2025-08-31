Update []: When Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone announced Stardew Valley - Version 1.7 in August, he simply said it was "happening" but didn't provide any other details.
Now, in a separate update on social media, he's elaborated on this – mentioning how there's definitely more news about it to come, but doesn't want "too much hype at this point". He also says it's going to be "a while before the update is ready".
So, there you go, Stardew fans – we might be waiting a while before we can actually play this next update.
This announcement about the game's development follows the reveal of the Switch 2 Edition during the recent Nintendo Direct.
In case you did miss this news, the Switch 2 version will be a free upgrade and includes Mouse Mode controls as well as four-player split-screen multiplayer and eight-player online multiplayer. GameShare will also allow you to play with Switch and Switch 2 users who don't have a copy the game.