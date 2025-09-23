Lego released its first Zelda-themed Lego set last year after ongoing rumours, which turned out to be accurate. Now, in an update, there's a new rumour doing the rounds about the next set in this particular series.

Instead of a hybrid set bringing together two different games, this next one is rumoured to be based solely on Link's N64 outing, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. According to a story from BrickTap (via Brick Fanatics), it will be a Ganondorf Diorama.

The product name, "which may not be final" as highlighted by the same source, is supposedly '77093 Ocarina of Time Ganondorf Diorama'. It will apparently contain 1003 pieces and is expected to be much cheaper than the Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set as a result (which contains 2500 pieces). As for the launch, it's believed to be arriving in March of next year.

Again, this is strictly a rumour for now, but there would definitely be plenty of potential for a Ganondorf Diorama or at least something similar. He obviously has a huge role and plenty of scenes in Ocarina of Time, so it will be interesting to see what comes of this, if it is the real deal. The Zelda series' 40th anniversary is also taking place next year, and much like Mario, big celebrations are expected.

If you haven't taken a look at the Great Deku Tree set just yet, be sure to read (or watch) our review. The 2-in-1 build allows you to create the Great Deku Tree from Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild. At the time of its release, we called it a striking addition to Lego's growing line of Nintendo sets, awarding it eight out of ten stars.