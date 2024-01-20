Early last year, there was a rumour going around about LEGO working on a Legend of Zelda 'Deku Tree' set. Now, in an update, the well-known Lego leaker and Instagram user '1414falconfan' is claiming the set will arrive this September and will contain 2,500 pieces.

The rumour stems from a marketing survey about several future LEGO projects. The original story also suggested this same set could be a 2-in-1 build based on the tree's appearance in Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild.

The images of the set previously shared are no longer viewable online. This includes the removal of various videos featuring the rumoured set, after LEGO issued copyright strikes.

Keep in mind this set remains a massive rumour for now and even if it is real remains subject to change. If we hear any significant updates, we'll let you know.