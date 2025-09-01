Nintendo and Lego are back with yet another enticing collaboration; this time presenting a 421-piece replica of the iconic Game Boy.

Launching on 1st October 2025 at £54.99 / $59.99, the new set will come with the Game Boy itself, two cartridges for Super Mario Land and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and lenticular 'screens' that make it look like you're actually playing a game. Pretty cool!

Now, thanks to Lego reviewer Tiago Catarino over on YouTube, we've got our best look yet at the upcoming set. The 9-minute review provides a solid overview of the components, noting how the size of the console and cartridges is remarkably close to the real deal.

We also get a glimpse at how the lenticular sleeves are inserted into the main device, along with a demonstration of how the face buttons and d-pad work – yes, you can press them. We reckon it's only a matter of time until someone mods this thing to play real Game Boy games.

Nintendo and Lego really knocked it out of the park with their NES replica set, so we've got high hopes for this one. It's also, dare we say, quite affordable compared to some of the stuff Lego has put out over the years.