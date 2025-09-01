We're still waiting for the official word on what next year's Pokémon LEGO collection will look like, but a recent leak suggests that something big might be on the horizon (thanks, VGC).

Over the weekend, a new post appeared on the r/Legoleak Reddit forum from user CarterBricks04, claiming to have information about the upcoming collection's first three sets. According to the post, these sets will go on general release on 1st March, with LEGO Insiders getting early dibs from 27th February (which just so happens to be the series' 30th anniversary). What's more, they're all apparently 18+ builds.

The real juicy part of this 'leak', however, is in the sets' supposed prices and piece counts. The post claims that one set will measure in at 587 pieces with a $59.99 price tag, another will cost $199.99 and will contain 2,050 pieces, while the last will feature... wait for it... 6,838 pieces for the eye-watering sum of $649.99.

There's no indication of what these sets will be, but for reference, that last one's piece count would make it the seventh-largest LEGO set released to date, putting it between the Star Wars AT-AT (6,785 pieces) and Millennium Falcon (7,541 pieces) sets. For those wondering, the largest is the World Map build, which measures in at 11,695 pieces.

But wait, there's more! In a follow-up post, CarterBricks04 shared that an 18+ Pokémon-themed gift with purchase (GWP) would also be arriving on 27th February, with a 12+ "Nintendo-related" Insiders Reward going live on the same day for 2,500 Insiders Points.

It's a very exciting prospect (even if our wallets are already judging us at the mere suggestion of that price), but let's try to stay realistic here. This is still nothing more than a rumour for the time being, and while the Legoleak group has been on the money about the Animal Crossing LEGO sets in the past, the official details for the Pokémon collection go no further than the initial announcement.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for an official first look in the coming months, but until then, we'll cautiously start saving our pennies — heck, whatever form the collection takes, you know it's going to be a pricy one...