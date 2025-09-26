I'm gonna put my hands up here. I'd never even heard of G-Mode's Kuukiyomi series before - not once have I ever had it mentioned to me. [Tsk tsk, PJ - you need to catch up on the lovely reader recommendations on nintendolife.com! - Ed.]

And I'm puzzled, because judging by the official description of KUUKIYOMI 4: Consider It — now that my attention has finally been drawn to it by Daan Koopman and the positive social media reaction you can see below! — it seems like something I was destined to play. It's right up my silly little street, this stuff.

The #NintendoSwitch2 Edition of KUUKIYOMI4 is absolutely incredible. There are many funny use cases for mouse controls, plus a great sense of humor to boot. Some of the minigames literally talk about the console’s features… or the fact that they are hard to get in lotteries! — Daan Koopman (@nintendaan.com) 2025-09-25T06:18:35.585Z

The premise here is that you assume the role of an innocent young child, reverting back to a state of mental purity, before being placed into situations where you need to make a call. The game puts it better, though:

"Consider It with innocence while looking back on various events that everyone must have experienced in their childhood.

The basic rule of deciding what to do in situations by moving the red object on the screen is the same. Please consider the situation and read the atmosphere according to the various scenes that will be asked.

A total of 100 situations will be asked. After playing all the questions, your "ability to read the atmosphere” will be diagnosed."

I've always felt like I needed a diagnosis for that.

Kuukiyomi 4: Consider It then puts you in the sorts of uncomfortable situations that have me howling with laughter, whilst also having a great time making digs at Switch 2 for being hard to find in stores. As you can see in the video above, it specifically references the lottery system Nintendo is running in Japan: "Can you put that console away? It's too blinding to someone like me, who didn't win one."

It also utilises the console's features (whilst talking about them in-game), so you get some new mouse and motion-controlled fun and some stuff that wasn't in the Switch 1 version, including five minigames that involve two Joy-Con in Mouse Mode.

Now, the science bit. The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Kuukiyomi 4 currently has a 30% discount on the eShop, putting it at £8.04 (or whatever that equates to where you are). And if you bought the Switch 1 version, there's an upgrade pack available for that, also discounted to £3.59 at the time of writing.

So yeah, I'm 100% diving in this weekend to see just how funny it is!

Have you played Kuukiyomi 4: Consider It!, or any of the other titles in the series? Let us know!

