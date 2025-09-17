The long-running American soap opera Days of Our Lives has made headlines recently after one of its regular characters name-dropped Xenoblade Chronicles, of all things.

As highlighted by Nintendeal on X (thanks, IGN), the moment occurred when Aaron Greene attempted to invite Arianna Horton into his room by asking if she wants to "come play Xenoblade on my Switch". Looking like she just couldn't let the poor guy down, Arianna actually agreed and said "wow, uh, yeah, yeah sure".

In this scene from the long-running American soap opera Days of Our Lives (s61e008), Aaron uses playing Xenoblade as an excuse to invite Arianna into his dorm room. pic.twitter.com/LQ9kCVmuyC September 15, 2025

It's not the first time a Nintendo franchise has been name-dropped in a TV show, and nor will it be the last, but usually it's the likes of Mario or Zelda that are the go-to franchises for something like this.

Here, however, the fact that Xenoblade is name-dropped indicates that the writer of this particular scene may be a fan; or at the very least is aware of the RPG series from developer Monolith Soft.

It's gone down well with fans, regardless, with user Zhenghua Yang stating "This show has 61 seasons and I've never seen any bit of it until Xenoblade was mentioned. Top tier marketing."