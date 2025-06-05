Monolith Soft, the developer behind the Xenoblade Chronicles series, has confirmed that it helped to develop Mario Kart World for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Speaking on X (and highlighted on Reddit), the team provided a notice to mark the release of Mario Kart World and confirmed that it had been contracted to develop "fields and character designs".

Monolith Soft is no stranger to lending a hand with major first-party games, having previously worked on Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 3, and more.

"Mario Kart World," for which Monolith Soft was contracted to develop the fields and character designs, was released by Nintendo Co., Ltd.

It's clear that Monolith Soft has become an esssntial part of Nintendo's core development cycle, and it makes us wonder if the team will eventually come to fully develop a title outside of the Xenoblade franchise. Could you imagine a Monolith-developed Zelda game..? Wild stuff.

Mario Kart World is out now for the Nintendo Switch 2 - as is the console itself! This marks Nintendo's first major new generation launch in over eight years, with the original Switch launching in 2017.