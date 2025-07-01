Xenoblade Chronicles developer Monolith Soft has recently reported an impressive 19% profit increase for the financial year ending March 2025.

As covered by Game Biz (thanks, Nintendo Everything), the company recorded profits of 487 million yen during the last financial year, which is up from 409 million yen the year prior. During this period, of course, Monolith developed and released Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition for the Switch, meaning that every core Xenoblade title is now available on one system.

Monolith is also known for its extensive contributions to other Nintendo properties, including Mario Kart World for the Switch 2, Splatoon 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Despite the increase, this isn't the best performance from Monolith Soft – far from it. According to the graph below, the company's highest performance came in 2021, during which it achieved nearly 1,200 million yen in profit.

Speaking of healthy numbers, reports have also been circulating to suggest that Nintendo has now sold 5 million Switch 2 consoles since its launch. These come via updated figures on Nintendo's official investor site, but this has since been removed. It isn't completely clear whether what the figure represents, but it's likely to be projected sales that Nintendo had mistakenly posted on its site.