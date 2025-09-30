Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

The Nintendo Music app for Switch Online subscribers has received all sorts of themed music in recent weeks and months, and now, to add to this, Nintendo has released the Princess Peach: Showtime! album on the service.

Princess Peach: Showtime! originally made its debut on the Switch in March last year. According to Nintendo's social media announcement, this album contains 73 tracks and has a runtime of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Once again, you'll need an active Switch Online subscription and access to the mobile app, which can be downloaded on iOS or Android.

If you want to find out more about this particular game, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life. We were pleasantly surprised by the amount of creativity, style and fun on offer, with levels packed full of secrets, cool outfits, and enough new mechanics to ensure nothing ever outstays its welcome.

As for the Nintendo Music app, you can check out our guide to see what else is available on this service. It's been an exciting month for the app, with Nintendo adding tracks from the Zelda, Donkey Kong, Mario Galaxy, Golden Sun and Fire Emblem series.