Nintendo has been branching out with movies, theme parks and last October it launched the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan.

This venue features multiple historical exhibits, eight interactive experiences, a shop where you can purchase merchandise and much more. Now to add to this, the museum will be opening an art gallery.

The museum's official social media account has also confirmed this art gallery will be opening later this year on 3rd September 2025 on the second floor of the exhibition building.

At this location, visitors will be able to explore a "wide range of game artwork" including character illustrations and concept art. Visitors will also be able to change the date of their September ticket reservation.

This follows on from Nintendo Museum revealing a new exhibit for the Switch 2 back in April.