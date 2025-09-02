If you want a little bit more from your next Switch Online subscription, Nintendo is currently offering a special deal in certain parts of the world.

Switch and Switch 2 users in select locations like the UK, Europe or Australia and New Zealand can currently get two bonus months alongside any 12-month Switch Online membership. This deal will be available until the end of September.

"Get more Nintendo Switch Online for your money! Receive two extra months (60 days) when you buy or actively extend* any Nintendo Switch Online 12-month membership. Offer ends September 30th!"

The Switch Online service gives you access to a range of Nintendo classics, and additional content like paid upgrades, DLC and access to apps such as Nintendo Music. The Expansion Pack tier also expands this with additional retro platforms, like Nintendo 64 and GameCube.

Recently, Nintendo has been expanding the value of this service with classic game additions like Mario Paint. Its Nintendo Music update was also updated earlier today, with a new album from the Fire Emblem series.