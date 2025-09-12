After months of leaks, teases, and unexpected inclusions, Digital Eclipse's Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection finally has a release date for both digital and physical versions.

Digitally, the game will launch on the Switch eShop — both Switch 1 and Switch 2 versions - on 30th October 2025. A physical release follows on 12th December and, don't forget, the Switch 2 Edition will be fully on the cartridge.

Physical pre-orders are already live on Atari's website, but digital pre-orders are going up on 15th September.

For those hankering for a digital history lesson of one of the fighting game genre's most-important franchises, this is the Kollection for you. With online play, rollback netcode, and tons of documentary footage, the history of Mortal Kombat will be immortalised with the loving care we're used to from Digital Eclipse.

Here's a complete list of all the games included in the collection:

The Switch 2 version will also feature GameShare, meaning you can take on your friends in local multiplayer, even if only one of you owns the game. Nice touch!

Will you be "finishing" Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection on Switch or Switch 2 in October? Get over to the comments and let us know.