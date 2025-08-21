Update [ ]: Well, it's official — Atari has just dropped a new trailer for Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection which reconfirms that Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero and Mortal Kombat: Special Forces are both coming to the compilation.

But we also got an extra little announcement — the Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 WaveNet Arcade version will also be included in the package. This is an unreleased network version of the game that was only tested in Chicago and San Francisco using a dedicated T1 line connected to Midway's headquarters in Chicago.

Well, darn, that's very cool. This kollection looks extremely healthy. But no digital release date, still...

Original Story: Never accuse Digital Eclipse of not going all-in for its retro compilations. The studio's next release, Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, looks to be no different, and a sighting and Gamescom confirms that the developer is going all in by including two of the least-popular MK games.

In a video posted originally on Twitter (now X), and since shared on the Mortalkombatleaks subreddit (thanks Wario64!), a list of games available on the collection is shown off, with two more titles revealing themselves at the bottom.

Those two games? Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero and Mortal Kombat: Special Forces. Not two particularly beloved games, if memory serves, but every single game deserves to be preserved, so we're really pleased to see them here.

After all, it wouldn't be a true history lesson or timeline if you simply covered all the cracks, and some people probably like these games.

Those unaware of these two Mortal Kombat spin-offs, let's take you through them. Mythologies: Sub-Zero launched on the N64 in 1997 (shortly after the PS1 release)and focuses on the elder Sub-Zero Bi-Han, who is on a quest to find Shinnok's amulet. Acting as a prequel to Mortal Kombat 4, this isn't a traditional fighting game, it's a side-scroller with a little light platforming but similar controls to earlier MK games.

Special Forces was a PlayStation exclusive that came out in 2000 and, similarly to Sub-Zero, focuses on an individual character in Jax and is a completely different genre, a top-down action-adventure game. The game suffered from development issues and Mortal Kombat co-creator John Tobias, along with others at Midway, left part-way through development.

We're sure to get an official announcement from Digital Eclipse or Atari pretty soon, but it doesn't look like these are the last additions to the game, either.

We already know the game is getting a full physical release on Switch 2, which is excellent news, so we hope we're getting an official release date, which hasn't been announced despite numerous leaks over the weeks. Physical versions of the game are due to ship on 12th December 2025 from Atari's store.

Are you surprised to see Mythologies and Special Forces in the Kollection? Finish your thoughts in the comments.