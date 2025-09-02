It's been announced the free-to-play Switch and mobile MOBA Pokémon Unite will be getting "more Mega Evolution Pokémon" soon.

This will include Mega Lucario, who will join the fray on 3rd October 2025, and this will be followed by Mega Charizard X on 24th October 2025. After this, there'll be two more Mega Evolution surprises before the end of the year.

Ahead of these Pokémon, there's also Pawmot (4th September 2025) as well as others like Empoleon (19th September 2025), Dhelmise and Vaporeon joining the roster. The legendary Groundon will also be appearing in Theia Sky Ruins map from 4th September 2025.