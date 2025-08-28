Following on from last week's Mega Victreebel reveal, The Pokémon Company has revealed another powered-up 'mon, with Mega Hawlucha joining the fray in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
The new Mega was introduced in a new combat-focused short on the official Pokémon YouTube channel titled 'FULL MATCH: Hawlucha vs. Machamp'. Rather fittingly, it showed the titular 'mon facing off in the ring before a Mega evolution mixed things up.
The design this time around is really rather cool, with Mega Hawlucha boasting a snazzy glittering gold coat and chest piece.
The above reveal is quite something, but if you'd like to see what this new take on the Gen VI Fighting/Flying Type looks like in-game, you can find a more realistic reveal trailer below.
What do you make of this Mega Hawlucha design? Take a top-rope dive into the comments and let us know.
Easily the best mega evolution reveal so far, that Mega Hawlucha design does not disappoint.
More Mega Evolutions, you love to see it! Now Diancie is not the only Gen 6 Mega anymore.
Man I wish they'd keep some of these under wraps for when the game releases.
Mad the generation that added Megas is only just now getting them.
Anyway, this is exactly what Megas should be. Pokemon that could use the boost, and instead of slapping spikes all over, take the design to its logical conclusion.
No, the Megas added in Gen 6 were largely not needed, there to sell merch, and were overdesigned.
@Hapless They've revealed three. The game is out in 7-8 weeks. At one a week there is plenty left under wraps, believe me.
Great video and Mega Evolution (not to mention that as cool as it would've been if Machamp also got one Hawlucha definitely needed it more) - looking forward to Legends Z-A even more than I already was!
@Hapless
The Pokémon Company has been notorious for doing reveals of new content leading up to the game's release, it's an effective marketing campaign.
They have however dialled back the extent of the reveals compared to the 3DS days, and they do actually leave a number of surprises for the game itself.
+50 points to Attack stat. +50 points to Speed stat. That's my prediction.
So they should just make an arcade-y pokemon wrestling game.
About time Hawlucha got some love. Would I prefer they got an actual, permanent evolution? Yeah. Is this still cool though? Yeah!
HAWLUCHA FINALLY GOT THEIR DUES OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD 😭
Hawlucha is a very big personal favourite of mine from Gen 6 (the first ever mon I got to Level 100 at that) so I've always wanted to see them get some love in terms of new forms and whatnot and this is literally everything I could've possibly asked for out of a Mega: it ratchets up every aspect of base Hawlucha to eleven to give it the ultimate pro wrestling vibe imaginable. I knew we were due for a 'cool' Mega sooner rather than later and I'm so glad it went to one of my favourite mons around 🤩
@daftmagician
ive always been curious about Pokken Tournament 🤔
but yes Pokemon wrestling could be amazing 😂✌️
Always liked Hawlucha and this mega looks really cool
Definitely will be on my team
