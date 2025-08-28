Following on from last week's Mega Victreebel reveal, The Pokémon Company has revealed another powered-up 'mon, with Mega Hawlucha joining the fray in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

The new Mega was introduced in a new combat-focused short on the official Pokémon YouTube channel titled 'FULL MATCH: Hawlucha vs. Machamp'. Rather fittingly, it showed the titular 'mon facing off in the ring before a Mega evolution mixed things up.

The design this time around is really rather cool, with Mega Hawlucha boasting a snazzy glittering gold coat and chest piece.

The above reveal is quite something, but if you'd like to see what this new take on the Gen VI Fighting/Flying Type looks like in-game, you can find a more realistic reveal trailer below.

What do you make of this Mega Hawlucha design? Take a top-rope dive into the comments and let us know.