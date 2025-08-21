The Pokémon Company has revealed yet another new Mega Evolution that will make its debut in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, and it's Victreebel being put in the limelight this time.

This classic Grass / Poison Type has been a series mainstay throughout the generations, and its new Mega design looks particularly... sweet (heh).

According to The Pokémon Company, Mega Victreel stands at 14'9" (4.5 m) and weighs in at 276.7 lbs. (125.5 kg). Yep, he big. The official description reads, "The volume of this Pokémon’s acid has increased due to Mega Evolution, filling its mouth. If it’s not careful, the acid will overflow and spill out". Yikes.

Here's a closer look at Mega Victreel in-game. Relish in its goofy-smile glory:

The Mega was revealed in a particularly spooky little clip on TPC's official YouTube channel, titled 'The Case of the Sweet Scent Incident'. It shows two trainers making their way through a creepy house, following a trail of mysterious, sweet-smelling purple goo.

It might have given us our first look at Victreebell's new Mega form (not our first pick, but a nice addition), but our biggest takeaway is just how much a Pokémon horror game would slap.

If the above reveal was a little too spooky for your tastes, TPC also released an in-game trailer, which shows Mega Victreel hunting down 'mon in the wild. We'll be keeping an eye out for similar reveals in the coming months before Pokémon Legends: Z-A arrives on Switch 1 and 2 on 16th October.