"47, your target is Frame Rate"

Here are the patch notes for this latest update, bumping the title up to Version 3.240 (via Nintendo Everything):

Hitman World of Assassination - Version 3.240

New Features

Two-Handed Tweaks

Aiming of two-handed weapons has been improved; it is now based on the position of both hands. Previously, it was based on the main hand, adjusted slightly with the support hand.

Collision of weapons when wielded with both hands has also been improved; it is now based around the barrel of the weapon. This should help to prevent drifting when holding a sniper above railings.

Bullet in the Chamber

Last patch, we added tactical reloading, where reloading a non-empty magazine didn’t require you to rack the slide. We have since iterated upon this and the chambered bullet is now visible when racking the slide.

Sharpened Scope

We’ve made some improvements to cases where far away objects could become invisible when looking through a sniper scope, causing great difficulty when sniping from certain vantage points.

Savor the Moment

Various key moments and kill opportunities are now in third person, allowing you to take pride in your work.

Intuitive Interactions

We have made various improvements to touch interactions, including adding hand poses when your hand comes into proximity with them.

Screw the Big Screen

We’ve moved some starting and exit cutscenes into 3D instead of using the 2D “cinema mode” screen.

Pistol Placement

When starting a mission, concealed weapons (e.g. pistols) are no longer stored in a hip holster. Instead, they are placed in the inventory wheel.

Firm Grip

We’ve improved the alignment of various items when they’re held.

Holster Feedback

We’ve changed how the feedback works for holsters.

Options Bonanza

We’ve added various options allowing you to refine your experience so that it’s just right.

Two-Handed Aiming Controls how weapons are aimed when wielding them with both hands. The default is the new positional aiming mode, but this can be changed to the previous behavior.

Firearm Angle Last patch, we added an option allowing you to change the angle of a held firearm. We’ve now split this into two options for one-handed and two-handed weapons.

Toggle Grip Enabling this allows you to release the grip button while keeping items in your hand.



All platforms

The Ultimate Warrior

We’ve added the ability for you to holster two items on your back. Currently, this is restricted to Katanas and the new Kali Sticks from The Bruce Lee Pack, but we are evaluating more items that may benefit from this feature.

Safehouse Shuffle

We’ve added a new gear wall in the Safehouse basement. It is currently used to house items from “The Banker Pack” and “The Bruce Lee Pack” DLCs.

Spooky Safehouse

With Halloween on the horizon, we’ve added some themed cosmetics to the Safehouse. These are available to use now so you can ensure your bones are sufficiently rattled for the big day.

Undercover Antics

We’ve enabled the following disguised entrances in “The Banker” and “The Monarchique”:

Undercover in the Kitchen (Palace Staff)

Undercover in the Locker Room (Chef)

Store Remodel

The in-game store page has been divided into separate categories to give a clearer overview of what each DLC grants.

Bug fixes

As always, many of the fixes below were resolved thanks to reports made by the community. We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who continues to report issues they run into – stay vigilant!

Level Design

Breaking and Entering

Resolved an exploit in the Safehouse where the bedroom could be accessed via the bathroom before the required mastery level was reached.

Folded Out of Life

Resolved various situations in The Banker where Le Chiffre could suspend his routine.

Follow No More

Corrected an issue where the steps could get stuck on “Follow the Guard”.

Fruitless Escape

Fixed an issue in The Banker where Le Chiffre slipping on a banana peel could trigger the helicopter escape cutscene and cause mission failure.

Leaving a Message, Are We?

Fixed an issue in The Banker where Le Chiffre would talk with General Murillo on the phone, even if he was otherwise indisposed.

No More Stalling

Corrected an issue in The Banker where using some interactions while poisoned stopped 47 from being properly relocated when the timer ran out.

Sore Loser

Le Chiffre will now flee when on high alert or when the VIP Room chandelier is broken. This resolves an issue where the poker game could “continue” despite the broken chandelier rendering the table unusable.

The House Always Wins

Resolved an exploit in The Banker that let players distract the cashier while being handed chips, causing them to be duplicated indefinitely. The casino’s ledgers are balanced again.

Tricky Trespassing

Fixed inconsistent trespassing zones the lounge found in The Banker where the zone extended past the intended barrier posts. We’ve also fixed staff disguises being regarded as hostile in the basement.

Counter-Intuitive

Corrected an issue in Sapienza where breaking the glass on the display case and walking on a bag of potatoes in the butcher shop allowed Agent 47 to walk on the counter.

No More Vanishing Acts

Resolved a small spot in Sapienza where objects could fall through the floor when thrown.

Wall of Nothing

Eliminated an invisible obstacle in Sapienza. Even the legendary Agent 47 can’t blend into thin air.

When Hitmen Fly

Corrected an issue in Sapienza that caused 47 to fall when climbing through a specific window in the Town Hall, above Bravuomo’s office.

Beyond the Map

Corrected an issue where the camera could go out-of-world near the tunnel to the Coca Fields in Santa Fortuna.

Boxed In

Resolved a bug in Mumbai where subduing the guard leaning on a wooden crate in the Construction Site caused Agent 47 to clip into it.

Clean Drop

Resolved a bug in Whittleton Creek where dumping a body over the railing in the garden of certain houses gave two conflicting prompts that could lead to incorrect animations.

Smooth Disposal

Fixed an issue in Haven Island where Agent 47 could get stuck when dumping a body into the water near the villa’s main entrance.

Laser Reactivation

Fixed a bug in Berlin where taking items from the briefcase caused the laser tripwires placed on the Radio Tower to turn back on after being disabled.

Unseen, but Not Unbreakable

Removed some invisible collision in Chongqing found in The Block

ENVIRONMENT ART

Unbuttered Blades

Fixed a bug that left a knife lodged in a toaster in an apartment in Sapienza. 47 prefers his tools sharp, not toasted.

Knock, Knock

Corrected the issue in Santa Fortuna where using gate knocker at Rico’s compound while an NPC opens the door causes it to start floating.

No More Surprise Cactus

Fixed an issue in Whittleton Creek where a cactus would suddenly appear inside another plant in Helen’s room.

Telepathic Construction

Resolved an issue in Chongqing where the crane near The Block was not properly aligned with the ground.

CHARACTER ART

Fool’s Gold

Fixed the waistcoat of The Devil’s Own so it is the proper golden color instead of white.

A Perfect Fit

Corrected the visual issue with Murillo’s security guard disguise, where the loose jacket created the illusion of a bulkier Agent 47.

GAMEPLAY

Case Closed

Fixed an issue where the prompt for a silent attack displayed as “Eliminate” when Agent 47 carried had the camera and a briefcase equipped, even though the action only pacified NPCs.

Handle with Care

Resolved an issue where a crash could occur when picking up a remote-triggered item.

My Precious

Resolved a bug preventing the “Golden Wrench” from being placed on the floor.

Sharp End Forward

Fixed an issue where “The Cat’s Claw” melee weapon would stick into NPCs with the hilt when thrown, instead of the blade.

Cleanup Crew

Corrected a bug that prevented Suspects from being “cleaned up” with shredders or incinerators.

Delayed Reaction

Resolved a bug in alerted Syndicate Takedowns and Showdowns, where the Targets/Suspects didn’t enforce Agent 47 until he changed disguise or started trespassing.

Recipe Adjusted

We’ve corrected poison crafting in the Safehouse Shed. Only the “Poisonous (Emetic) Mushroom” may be used now, as intended.

Toxic Echo

Resolved a bug where Le Chiffre’s poison effect carried over into other missions, slowing dialogue until the game was relaunched.

Out of Place

Corrected a bug in Dubai where taking down an NPC from cover behind a locker in the changing room caused Agent 47 to clip into a linen basket.

UI

A Certain Something

Corrected the English description of the Purple Fiber Wire the phrase now properly reads “Je ne sais quoi” instead of the incorrect “Che nes cet quoi”.

Lost in Translation

Corrected previously missing or incorrect translations; they are now properly translated and transcribed.

Clear Briefing

Fixed an issue in The Final Test where overlapping text could appear after loading a save with a mission story being tracked.

Details Restored

Resolved a bug in the planning menu where showing details of agency pickups unlocked by default displayed no image in the popup.

Elusive, but Not That Elusive

Corrected an issue where Year One Elusive Targets failed to display in the Career tab.

Learning the Hard Way

Addressed a bug where choosing the “How to Play” video in the Freelancer menu could cause the game to crash.

Typographical Errors

Fixed various typos found in the subtitles for dialogue in The Banker.

PLATFORM

Deal in Silence

Resolved an issue on PS5 and Switch 2 where some sounds were inaudible, most notably in Freelancer when gaining or losing Merces (e.g. when buying from Suppliers).

Trust Your Instincts (Once Again)

Corrected an issue on PS4 and PS5 where, under certain circumstances, Targets and Suspects failed to appear in instinct.

Saving Grace

We’ve (hopefully) fixed the infamous “PS5 saving bug” where the saving icon can appear and then refuse to disappear indefinitely. Thanks for your patience, Agents.

Clearer View

Corrected an issue on PC where the “Adaptive SuperSampling Techniques” option was not visible in the menu.

Clone Mix-Up

Corrected an issue on Epic Games where The Splitter Pack DLC appeared under the wrong name and without an image in the installed content list.

Sharing is Caring

Resolved a bug on Steam preventing The Banker Pack DLC from supporting refunds or family share.

Vacation Restored

Corrected an issue preventing Sapienza missions from being accessed offline on Epic Games.

Confusion Controls

Fixed an issue on iOS where the analog stick could show when using certain set-pieces that didn’t require it.

Hidden Marksman

Fixed an issue on iOS where it was not possible to activate the marksman trait when using touch controls

Limber Up

Improved performance and frame drops across all iOS devices by implementing shader prewarming.

No More Sudden Exits

Resolved a bug on certain iOS devices (iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad Mini 7th Gen) where adjusting the “Adaptive SuperSampling Technique” option mid-mission could cause the app to unexpectedly close or crash.

Where Did It Go?

Resolved an issue on iOS where placing an item could cause the icon used to open the inventory to disappear.

Surely It’ll Work If I Keep Pressing It… Right?

Fixed an issue on iOS where pressing the touch pad of a connected PlayStation DualSense controller wasn’t being registered.

Multilingual Signatures

Resolved a bug on Switch 2 that prevented the use of alternative keyboard languages when entering names and descriptions for created contracts.

Phantom Agent

Resolved multiple issues on Switch 2 that could lead to Agent 47 phasing through doors and becoming undetectable by NPCs, bullets not hitting their target, and sometimes culminating with a crash.

Set Your Watch

Resolved a bug where Switch 2 save files showed UTC timestamps instead of following the system clock setting.

Known Issues

Below is a list of known issues that have been identified by the team who are working on fixes.