Hot off the back of its Switch 2 release earlier this month, First Studio and Marvelous have released the first major update for Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion, bringing the game up to ver. 1.1.0.

Alongside the previously teased gyro mode addition, the update also adds in a brand-new boss, various camera adjustments and a fair share of bug fixes to boot.

What's more, the studios have revealed the new Titanic Scion update roadmap, so we can get an idea of everything on the horizon. It's near-identical to the one showcased earlier this month, but it's always nice to know what's in the pipeline.

The free 'Iris Outfit' DLC will still land on 2nd October, followed by more new bosses and cosmetic items on 16th October. The 'Into the Abyss' Expansion Pack will then arrive as a paid add-on in November, before a batch of three bosses land for free in December.

The full patch notes for the ver. 1.1.0 update were shared on the Marvelous website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion Ver 1.1.0 (Released 24th Sep 2025)

New Boss

Grausam RT: Ω has been added as a new boss enemy.

“Battle Grausam RT: Ω” will be added to the battle simulator at the base.

Additions and adjustments

– Added an option to enable Motion Controls / Motion Sensor (for Nintendo Switch™ 2 / PlayStation®5 only).

– Added an option that enables the adjustment of Camera Acceleration and Camera Inertia degree.

– Changed the Horizontal and Vertical Camera Sensitivity settings so that they can be adjusted separately.

– In the early mission “The Bout with Ash,” weapons can now be obtained inside the Coliseum.

– Adjusted the number of wreckages displayed, as well as communication frequency, to improve online loading times.

– Changed the maximum display number of Friends List to 200 names (PlayStation®5 only).

– Fixed the Friends List to display friends currently online (PlayStation®5 only).

– Adjusted container positions in missions such as “Subject: Job offer! Heavy lifting.”

Bug Fixes

– Fixed the behavior of Rebellion in Teos Omos Desert.

– Fixed an issue that falsely displays “EULA Violation” when displaying a network error.

– Fixed an issue where some event scenes could not load models in time.

– Fixed an issue where some supply bases became unusable.

– Fixed an issue where battle music would not stop playing.

– Fixed an issue where showing Grausam’s whole body on the screen led to a processing lag.

– Fixed an issue where approaching the All-Seeing One didn’t start the battle in multiplayer.

– Fixed other minor bugs.

We had a decent enough time with Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion's mech combat when it launched on Switch 2, but felt that the whole thing was sullied by a less than perfect performance. Here's hoping that this update moves things in the right direction.