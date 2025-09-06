Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion launched for the Switch 2 earlier this week, and now that the game is available, the team has gone into detail about the post-launch content on the way.

This includes a free roadmap update, which will add content from October through to December, along with some paid content. The free DLC starts on 2nd October 2025 with a new boss and cosmetic item. This will be followed by another two new bosses and cosmetic items in the same month, and later in December, three more new bosses will be added.

The paid "Into the Abyss" Expansion Pack is also scheduled to be released at some point in November.

In our review we said this game was a decent mech experience, even if it was a bit clunky in some parts. A Switch 2 demo is also available to download on the eShop, if you want to try the first nine chapters of the game and freely explore the open world. Multiplayer support is also included and save data will carry over to the full release.