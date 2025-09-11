Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion has been out in the wild for around about a week now and, if you checked out our 6/10 review of the game, you'll know that gyro controls were missing from action at launch. Boo!

Now, producer Kenichiro Tsukuda, via the game's official social media account, has dropped some details on an upcoming patch that will sort our gyro woes, alongside a bunch of other fixes. Here's the post, plus the accompanying text detailing the upcoming patch notes.





We've been paying close attention to the feedback, and have a note from producer Kenichiro Tsukuda discussing upcoming adjustments planned for the game.



Thank you for your support of #DaemonXMachina : Titanic Scion at launch.We've been paying close attention to the feedback, and have a note from producer Kenichiro Tsukuda discussing upcoming adjustments planned for the game.Stay tuned for more details. #DXM September 9, 2025

Planned Bug Fixes

- Fix Rebellion’s behavior in the Teos Omos Desert.

- Fix a bug where a violation of the End User License Agreement was incorrectly displayed when a network error occurred.

- Fix for character models failing to load during event scenes.

- Fix for Supply Bases becoming inaccessible.

- Fix a bug where battle music fails to stop playing.

- Fix other minor bugs. Planned Additions and Adjustments

- Added option to enable gyro controls for Nintendo Switch™ 2 and PlayStation®5.

- Added options to adjust strength of camera acceleration and inertia.

- Changed camera sensitivity settings to be separately adjustable for vertical and horizontal axes.

- Changed early-game quest “The Bout With Ash” to allow players to pick up weapons inside the arena.

- Improved loading times during online play.

There's no date on when exactly this patch will drop, but we're excited to see gyro-aiming get sorted so quickly. The other standouts are reduced loading times and camera improvements, which could make for a less stodgy feel to proceedings as we all keep our big metal fingers crossed for more meaningful performance gains and upgrades down the road.

Whatever the case, while awaiting the patch, you can also brush up on your mech-fighting skills against an old foe, as one of the original game's toughest boss battles has returned as a timed event that's running from right now until September 15th.

Yep, if you're a long-time fan, you'll need no introduction to Zeruchroar, who is back and looking for a scrap (cheers for the heads-up, Forbes). Now this was quite a nasty battle back on the first game, so luckily, if you are intending to try it, know that there is at least a reward in the form of some new blueprints and a "glitched fusion upgrade" should you best the rotten beast. Good luck with that!

Oh, and just head to your base in-game to get an alert to start the timed event.

Still playing Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion? Excited for gyro controls, or are you holding out for a frame rate boost? Let us know!