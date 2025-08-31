Gearbox has shared a roadmap of what's coming to Borderlands 4 in the "first few months" of its life.

This includes free and paid DLC content. After the launch, there's going to be some free content featuring new weapons, cosmetics and more, and then there'll be the first paid Bounty Pack. This follows with another dose of free content and after this in Q1 2026, there'll be another paid Bounty Pack DLC.

From here, there's a paid Story Pack, and beyond Q1 2026, there'll be more Bounty Packs, another Story Pack and "more". There'll even be weekly challenges along the way. Here's the full rundown:

"The team at Gearbox is already hard at work on a Vault-load of post-launch content—including lots of new story content and two new Vault Hunters—and in-game events that will keep your adventures on Kairos going strong! "For now, as we prepare to wreak havoc against the tyrannical Timekeeper as one of four badass new Vault Hunters, we hope the roadmap above offers an exciting sense of what's incoming after launch. Below, we'll break down the types of post-launch content you can expect, including Paid Content via DLC packs and Free Content available for all players."

Gearbox has also detailed the Endgame content, including Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode, dedicated drops and more on the game's official website.

Borderlands 4 arrives on 12th September 2025 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC and will follow with a release for the Switch 2 on 3rd October 2025.