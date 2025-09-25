Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

It feels like we're learning more about IO Interactive's 007 First Light by the day, and today, the team has added another big name to the game's ever-growing cast list.

As revealed in the above trailer, Gemma Chan is joining the cast as Dr. Selina Tan, MI6's Head of Tactical Simulation. According to the official IO blurb, Tan is "a brilliant and passionate academic with a background in psychology and game theory whose role at MI6 is critical in Bond’s journey to earning the 00 status".

Here's a little bit more info about this brand-new Bond character from an IO Interactive blog post on Xbox Wire:

Selina oversees a cutting-edge program designed to test and refine the skills of MI6’s most promising recruits. With her background in psychology, strategy, and immersive technologies, she is as formidable as she is innovative.

We don't get to see all that much of Chan in action from the above trailer, but we do get the confirmation that this is a voice and likeness role, so expect to see a lot of this familiar face as you make your way through the spy adventure.

And if you're wondering where you've seen that face before, Gemma Chan is probably best known for her big-budget roles in the likes of Marvel's Eternals, Crazy Rich Asians and The Creator. That said, fans of British TV will likely recognise Chan from her starring role in the Channel 4 sci-fi series Humans, or her turn in the excellent 2009 Doctor Who special, 'The Waters of Mars'.

Chan joins the likes of The OA's Patrick Gibson and The Walking Dead's Lennie James in the upcoming Bond action adventure, which arrives on Switch 2 on 27th March 2026.