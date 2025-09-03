IO Interactive's 007 First Light was one of the most surprising Switch 2 reveals during the April 2025 Nintendo Direct. The Hitman developers were already giving us its World of Assassination trilogy, but a brand new game — let alone a James Bond game? — yes please.

Now, courtesy of today's 007 First Light State of Play, James Bond's origin story will be gracing the Switch 2 at the same time as other consoles, on 27th March 2026. The game will cost $69.99 / €69.99 / £59.99 for the Standard edition, or $79.99 / €79.99 / £69.99 (or your regional equivalent) for the Deluxe, with the Switch 2 version being a Game-Key Card release.

The State of Play gave us our first in-depth look at the upcoming third-person action game, showcasing two missions: one is an undercover mission during a chess tournament in Slovakia; the second is closer to home, taking place at a gala in Kensington, London.

While the usual espionage and sneaking are a part of First Light, Bond will have a variety of skills that will help him get right in the action if he needs to. Here's a rundown of some of those elements from IO Interactive:

- Spycraft ensures that stealth and observation are just as powerful as any weapon in Bond’s arsenal. From eavesdropping on key conversations and pickpocketing vital items, to inspecting the environment for hidden clues and gathering critical information, these mechanics open new pathways and opportunities in every mission. - Instinct is a signature gameplay feature in 007 First Light, giving players a versatile resource to turn the tide in any situation. Bond can use his instincts to lure enemies into vulnerable positions, bluff his way out of suspicion when discovered, or sharpen his focus for greater precision and power in combat. This mechanic captures Bond’s quick thinking and adaptability, allowing players to respond to changing circumstances with style and control. - Gadgets from Q Branch are a core part of Bond’s toolkit in 007 First Light, woven directly into moment-to-moment gameplay. From hacking and cutting locks to creating distractions or incapacitating targets, these versatile tools open up new possibilities for stealth, misdirection, and tactical improvisation in any mission. Players will unlock new gadgets as they progress through the missions, which will expand their loadout and strategies to deal with the challenges they will have to face.

- Combat in 007 First Light is designed to be fast, fluid, and true to Bond’s character, blending precision ranged shooting, visceral and impactful melee encounters, and a unique escalation system that reflects his measured use of force. In close quarters, Bond can deliver dynamic takedowns, throws, and parries that feel weighty and cinematic, often using the environment to his advantage. When enemies escalate to lethal force, Bond is granted his License to Kill, unlocking his expert marksmanship with firearms that can be seamlessly integrated into the flow of action. This interplay between ranged and melee combat, which integrates Bond’s gadgets, ensures every confrontation feels personal, responsive, and grounded in the 007 fantasy.

IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak says "With 007 First Light, we’re building a wholly original James Bond experience from the ground up, one that blends the sharp tension of espionage with the bold spectacle the franchise is known for." Promising gameplay "rooted in our signature approach to immersive design", the aim is to make this feel like a true Bond game.

The voice cast has also been revealed, with Irish actor Patrick Gibson taking on the iconic role. Here's a rundown of the cast, along with some of their more well-known roles:

Patrick Gibson (Dexter: Original Sin) — James Bond

Priyanga Burford (Steeltown Murders, Innocent) - M

Alastair Mackenzie (Andor, Unforgotten) - Q

Kiera Lester (Death in Paradise, Wreck) - Miss Moneypenny

Lennie James (The Walking Dead, Line of Duty) - John Greenway

Noemie Nakai (Tokyo Vice) - Miss Roth

if you're extremely impressed by what you've seen so far, there is a rather pricey $299.99 / €299,99 / £259.99 Legacy Edition — though that appears to be available on all platforms except Switch 2 — which includes a Golden Gun Figurine with a Certificate of Authenticity.

Otherwise, if you need to know more, our friends at Push Square got some hands-on time with the game at Gamescom, so have a read of that preview, and let us know what you think of the game so far in the comments.