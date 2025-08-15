One of the many surprises during the Switch 2 reveal in April was the new game Kirby Air Riders, a sequel to the GameCube outing.

It's scheduled to arrive later this year, so what's the latest? Game director Masahiro Sakurai has issued another small update via social media today, mentioning how he thinks the team should be able to share some information about this game soon.

This small update on this project about Kirby's new game lines up with Sora's 20th anniversary in 2025 – with Sakurai thanking fans for their "continued support" over the years. Here's a rough translation:

Masahiro Sakurai: "It doesn't matter to most people, but today, Sora Co., Ltd. is celebrating its 20th anniversary. …That's a long time! Thank you for your continued support. "The new game *Kirby Air Rider* hasn't even shown gameplay footage yet, but I think we'll be able to share some information soon. Please wait!"

This latest update on Kirby Air Riders follows the game getting a classification last month. Sakurai also mentioned in July how the title was "shaping up to be something great".

Again, Kirby Air Riders is scheduled for 2025, so hopefully we'll at least get some gameplay footage soon. In the meantime, you can take another look at the announcement cinematic.

Are you looking forward to this game? Did you play the GameCube title? Let us know in the comments.