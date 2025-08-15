One of the many surprises during the Switch 2 reveal in April was the new game Kirby Air Riders, a sequel to the GameCube outing.
It's scheduled to arrive later this year, so what's the latest? Game director Masahiro Sakurai has issued another small update via social media today, mentioning how he thinks the team should be able to share some information about this game soon.
This small update on this project about Kirby's new game lines up with Sora's 20th anniversary in 2025 – with Sakurai thanking fans for their "continued support" over the years. Here's a rough translation:
Masahiro Sakurai: "It doesn't matter to most people, but today, Sora Co., Ltd. is celebrating its 20th anniversary. …That's a long time! Thank you for your continued support.
"The new game *Kirby Air Rider* hasn't even shown gameplay footage yet, but I think we'll be able to share some information soon. Please wait!"
This latest update on Kirby Air Riders follows the game getting a classification last month. Sakurai also mentioned in July how the title was "shaping up to be something great".
Again, Kirby Air Riders is scheduled for 2025, so hopefully we'll at least get some gameplay footage soon. In the meantime, you can take another look at the announcement cinematic.
Are you looking forward to this game? Did you play the GameCube title? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 15
Sakurai is such a genuine genius and humble human being. Love and adore the man, ever so much. Can’t wait to see what he’s working on!
I rented the original back in the day and didn't care for it so not super interested myself but hope it delivers for people who have been looking forward to it.
Never played the game, but I know the people who are into the game are REALLY into the game. So, I'm really happy for them and of course for Sakurai for continuing to do what he loves.
Sakurai is probably one of the few people who can get away with showing a cinematic trailer with no gameplay.
I hope Kirby Air Riders has free roam similar to Mario Kart World.
This game still looks really awesome, I absolutely love Sakurai's games. If I get a Switch 2 this will probably end up being one of my first games for the system.
Does this mean there might be a Nintendo direct? Or will it just be a trailer that pops up on YouTube?
We're so obsessed with Nintendo that we literally get excited by a mention of a gameplay tease lol
@KayFiOS I'm a big fan of Air Ride, but I think they might have released that teaser more to announce Sakurai's return rather than the game itself.
I'm surprised the original Air Ride is apparently such a well loved title, as reviews at the time were generally quite poor. Never played that one, but if this one has some creative new ideas and turns out good I'd get it.
If done right, I might play this more than Mario Kart World. Which is kind of crazy for me to think about, given how much time I've sunk into every Mario Kart game before World. I trust Sakurai to make this game the best it can be!
september direct is soon
Oh right, Air Ride was GCN. I should go get that.
@Sambuc ever head of City Trial
@Itsashame For me, it's more excited for sixth gen. Games are better than ever, but the publishers make things depressing.
