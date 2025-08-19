It feels as if we've only just recovered from the recent Partner Showcase and Indie World, but now Nintendo is back with another Direct!

This time it'll be focused solely on the upcoming Kirby Air Riders for Switch 2, with an extensive deep dive into its gameplay from none other than director Masahiro Sakurai. What's more, it'll be a whopping 45 minutes long. Crikey!

If you're here, chances are you're ready to rock, but here's a quick reminder of when the Direct kicks off:

North America: 6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT

6am PDT / 7am MDT / 8am CDT / 9am EDT UK/Ire: 2pm BST

2pm BST Europe: 3pm CEST / 4pm EEST

3pm CEST / 4pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 10pm JST / 9pm AWST / 11pm AEST

We'll be right here to provide some commentary, so please do join in via the chat window, and be sure to grab your tastiest beverage and snack to enjoy while Sakurai unloads all the deets.