Well, here's an unexpected bit of news! After launching on PC earlier this year, Strange Scaffold has announced that its turn-based take on TMNT will be flipping onto Switch on 14th August — wait, that's next week!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown is all about turn-based action. You'll play as Leo, Raph, Donnie, or Mikey, as you flip, punch, and dash your way through a campaign that sees both Shredder and Master Splinter dead and gone, leaving the heroes in a half-shell to find their own way in the world.

It's a different, more strategic approach to the Turtles than we've seen from the IP before, but the developer promises an "innovative turn-based beat-em-up combat", so there should be just enough combo-focused Cowabunga-ing to keep the old and new Shell Heads happy.

All of this is presented in an almost tabletop visual style, which sees the Turtles moving across the grid on stands as if they are cardboard cutouts. In short, it looks awesome.

As if that wasn't enough, the Switch version will launch with the all-new Remix Mode, which throws in more enemy variety, higher difficulty, and an increased importance on your Turtle's loadout. This mode will unlock for each level once you complete it, so you don't even need to wait until the end of the game to get involved.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a couple of screenshots from the Tactical Takedown Steam Page:

- 20 action-packed levels, divided into campaigns focusing on individual characters.

- A unique take on the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the minds at Strange Scaffold (Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, I Am Your Beast).

- Innovative turn-based beat-em-up combat, complete with mutating arenas.

- Gorgeous graphic novel-inspired art style, with paint splatter, figurines, and diorama setpieces.

- Customizable movesets to shape each Turtles' playstyle.

- Thumping multi-genre soundtrack from award-winning composer RJ Lake (Unbeatable, I Am Your Beast).

We have been keeping our fingers crossed to see this one on Switch for a good few months now (heck, did we manifest it?), so let's hope it's every bit as totally tubular as it seems.