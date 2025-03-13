Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

We're almost three months in, and we haven't had a single Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game lined up for Switch in 2025 — which, after the trio we got last year, feels like a long time. One that we'd expect to see make its way over at some point, however, is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown, an upcoming turn-based title from developer Strange Scaffold (Sunshine Shuffle, An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs) which will be skating onto PC on 22nd May.

You read that right, Tactical Takedown sees the Turtles go turn-based. Playing against the usual heroes in a half-shell hack-and-slash gameplay, Strange Scaffold's upcoming release is more about strategy than slashing. In it, you'll help Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey on a mission to take down the Foot Clan (what are the odds?), with a campaign for each hero.

The action is mainly grid-based, but the Turtles have their own unique ways of navigating the playing field — Raph can deal damage to groups of foes, Donnie can rain down fury with drones, you get the picture — and it's all wrapped up in a table-top-esque visual style that's vaguely reminiscent of the comics.

Look, perhaps we're just being hopeful, but the relatively straightforward visuals and tactical gameplay make us think that this one would be right at home on Switch. The console has proved itself a powerhouse for turn-based titles in the past, and it's no stranger to a TMNT title or two, either.

Have a look at the following screens from the Tactical Takedown Steam page and tell us that you don't see some Switch potential:

Who knows, perhaps Strange Scaffold has a Switch 2 plan up its sleeve, or maybe a future port is already in the works? Either way, it can only be a matter of time before 2025 brings us its first TMNT game on the Nintendo hybrid, and this one looks ripe with potential to take that accolade.