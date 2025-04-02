Not everyone got to experience the joy of the GameCube generation, but a new rumour has renewed hopes this past Nintendo platform might finally make a return.

According to podcaster 'Nate the Hate', who previously revealed Game Boy and Nintendo 64 updates for the Switch Online, GameCube games could be on the way to Nintendo's subscription service within possibly the "first launch year" of the Switch 2's life.

"I've heard GameCube will be coming to NSO. It's just a question of when, not if."

He adds how Nintendo will maybe even provide a "nice little roadmap" of the GameCube game schedule for the NSO app.

This new claim follows the discovery of a "game controller" FCC filing by Nintendo in March, which led to rumours about the GameCube controller being supported on the Switch 2 in some way or form.

Nintendo previously responded to requests to bring other legacy platforms to Switch Online, mentioning at the time how there were "no specifics to share" and instead highlighting certain GameCube re-releases for the Switch.