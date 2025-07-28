We've been eagerly anticipating more news on Digital Eclipse's Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection since it was revealed last month with a 2025 release window, and while nothing has been officially shared, it looks like a more specific release date might have accidentally leaked — via the Xbox App, no less (thanks for the heads up, IGN).

As noted on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours Reddit forum, the Xbox App briefly had the upcoming collection listed for 29th/30th September (thanks to the magic of time zones) over the weekend, though there was no official word from Digital Eclipse. The app listing has since reverted back to the 31st December 2025 placeholder that we so often see deployed for titles awaiting a specific date, but not before more than a handful of people clocked the change.

Speculation quickly ensued on the Reddit thread, with folks theorising that the devs might formally reveal the release date at EVO 2025 next weekend, or perhaps even that rumoured Nintendo Direct. Either way, the specification of the app's date and its subsequent removal has made us a little less sceptical of this leak than we normally would be — even if we are still treating things with a pinch of salt.

For those who missed the Legacy Kollection reveal in last month's State of Play, this one sees Digital Eclipse hit up the "interactive documentary" format once again, with interviews, commentaries and interesting materials about some of the biggest games in MK history. That accompanies "over 20 different versions" of iconic Mortal Kombat titles, with the current lineup including the likes of Mortal Kombat II, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, Mortal Kombat Advance and many more.