Like many first-party Nintendo games, Donkey Kong Bananza is absolutely stuffed with fun little details and easter eggs.

Some are pretty obvious, like the short challenge level that's basically a recreation of Donkey Kong Country, but others take a little more time and patience to notice. For example, you might be so busy smashing up the environment to even clock on that Pauline's idle animation actually changes throughout the game.

We mentioned this in our review, but it's such a small little detail and it can easily be missed if you're too busy having fun. Essentially, though, as Pauline gets more comfortable in the presence of Donkey Kong, her mood will begin to lighten. So she'll go from looking worried to playfully ruffling DK's fur, and even going so far as to tickle him. It's adorable!

Supper Mario Broth, the social media channel known for posting obscure Nintendo facts, showcases it wonderfully in the below video:

In Donkey Kong Bananza, Pauline's idle animations evolve over the course of the game as she learns to be more comfortable around DK. In the beginning, she looks around worriedly. After Sublayer 300, she starts ruffling his hair, and after Sublayer 1400, starts tickling him. pic.twitter.com/AXKec0ItAW August 27, 2025

It just goes to show the care and attention that Nintendo gives to its creations, lending real authenticity to DK and Pauline's growing friendship throughout the game.

In other news, latest figures from the US indicate that Bananza has sold incredibly well in the region, reaching number three in the list of best-selling games during July 2025; a feat made more impressive when you consider that Nintendo doesn't share digital sales.