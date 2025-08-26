Following an announcement earlier this month, Nintendo's free Switch eShop and smart device application Hello, Mario! is now available to download.

This game is designed for parents and their children and is only available in Japan right now. If you want to download the game on your Switch or Switch 2, you'll need to have access to a Japanese Nintendo account.

When you boot up the application, the message "play together with an adult!" and from there, Mario's face will pop up on the screen and you can interact with it. You can also use the block in the corner of the screen to access items and other interactive objects. Here's an official description:

"A free smart device app and Nintendo Switch software that children can play intuitively by pulling Mario’s face, or turning it around and around on the screen. Mario will react in various ways based on the player’s input, allowing parents and young children to play together and enjoy each reaction they see."

This app is part of a new range of Super Mario products aimed at parents and children. These products are scheduled to be released outside of Japan at the beginning of 2026. You can find out more in our previous story here on Nintendo Life.