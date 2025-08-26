Apart from a new range of toys and even an interactive app, Nintendo's new 'My Mario' line includes a series of stop motion shorts.

The first three episodes have now been uploaded to the 'Play Nintendo' channel on YouTube, and you can watch them right here. Below is the official summary:

"Fans of all ages can enjoy this series of stop motion shorts featuring Mario and his friends, from the My Mario product line. My Mario is a collection of products designed for young children and their parents to enjoy together!"

This new stop motion series lines up with today's release of the Hello, Mario! app on Switch and mobile devices. This video series also gets underway ahead of Mario's 40th anniversary.