Nintendo recently updated its music app on mobile devices, and this week it has released a new update for its Switch Parental Controls app.

According to the patch notes, this bumps it up to Version 2.2.0 and it comes with a handful of updates to improve the overall experience. One, in particular, improves the 'Play Activity' display. Here are the full patch notes (via the App Store):

Nintendo Switch Parental Controls - Version 2.2.0 (August, 2025)

The play activity display has been improved.

The "Parental Controls Tips" section has been added to the bottom of the alerts menu.

Other small improvements have also been made.

This follows a major update in May, adding Switch 2 support to the system - including settings related to the GameChat feature, and various other extended features like the ability to extend daily play-time limits:

Nintendo Switch Parental Controls - Version 2.0.0 (May, 2025)

Nintendo Switch 2 systems are now supported

・ Nintendo Switch 2 systems can now be linked to the app.

・ Settings related to the GameChat feature have been added. If you allow your child to use GameChat, you can manage which friends they're approved to chat with and decide when they can use video chat.

More settings and features for supervising gameplay have been added

・ Extend the daily play-time limit.

・ Set play-time limits for linked systems as well.

・ View more information under Play Activity.

・ Get alerts that provide helpful hints for supervising your child's gameplay.

・ Link up to eight Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch systems to the app.

Other small improvements and design updates have been made as well.

As a refresher, this app is designed to allow parents to monitor their child's use of the Switch and Switch 2. It allows users to set play-time limits, customise online features including communication, set limits online, and decide what games can be played.

