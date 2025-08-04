Nintendo has rolled out its latest update for the Nintendo Music mobile app, and the biggest change seems to be the arrival of "some features" for anyone who let their Nintendo Switch Online membership expire.

That "some features" all sounds pretty mysterious, doesn't it? Well, that's exactly how the Big N phrases it in the ver. 1.3.0 patch notes, only detailing the ability for expired subs to "delete their personal playlists". It's likely that there are more additions for those without a membership anymore (this is "features", plural, after all), but we're still looking for them.

An active Nintendo Switch Online membership is still required to get started on the app and to actually listen to the music, but at least you'll be able to prune your playlists if you let your membership expire and you're yet to renew.

There are a couple of other tweaks besides this in the latest update, with the new version improving app functionality for particularly beefy playlists, and cleaning up the overall user experience. You'll find the full patch notes (via the Apple App Store) below:

Nintendo Music Ver. 1.3.0 (4th August 2025)

・ We have improved functionality when large numbers of tracks are added to favorites or playlists.

・ Some functions, such as playlist deletion, will continue to be available to Nintendo Music users who cancel their Nintendo Switch Online memberships.

・ We have addressed some issues in order to provide you with a better user experience.