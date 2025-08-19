Nintendo Music is mostly known for regular retro soundtrack updates, but this week it's completely different, with the Japanese firm announcing we're actually getting some music from a game that's not even out yet.

It's songs from Masahiro Sakurai's upcoming release, Kirby Air Riders. Of course, this links up with the game's Nintendo Direct, which is airing later today and will run for a whopping 45 minutes.

This update also happens to be the first Nintendo Switch 2 song update for the Switch Online music app.

We don't know what exactly to expect from Kirby Air Riders just yet, but last week, Sakurai mentioned how he was aware fans hadn't even seen gameplay footage yet. The latest Direct announcement follows on from a recent classification for the title as well, with the game currently scheduled to launch at some point 2025.