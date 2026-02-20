NieR:Automata continues to be a big sales success for Square Enix, and in a celebratory video for the game's 9th anniversary, we now know the game — a sequel to 2010's NieR — has sold over 10 million units. Plus we have a tease for the series' future

Last we heard, the 2017 action RPG, which came to Switch in 2022 via an excellent port, had sold 9 million units back in December 2024. Another million copies sold in just over a year for a near-decade-old game isn't bad at all.

But the big news is the teaser at the end of the trailer. As the screen fades to black, text appears to be typed onto the screen: NieR:Automata to be continued...

So, what does this mean? Are we getting a direct sequel? A brand new NieR game? A port of NieR Replicant, the remake of the original NieR, from 2021?

Well, if you're a long-time fan, though you might be inclined to get excited, you also know this could mean literally anything but a new game. NieR:Automata has spawned stage plays, novels, manga, anime, merchandise, cross-overs, collaborations, and more.

The last time we got a new game was Nier Reincarnation, a mobile gacha game in 2021 that has since ended global service. Of course, something fans want is a console version of that game akin to Octopath Traveler 0 (re: Champions of the Continent), but that could be a pipe dream.

Oh, and this also isn't the first time Square Enix has teased the future of the series and delivered very little either. But Square Enix did single out the series late last year, stating that the company was "preparing 'just a little something'". So who knows.

What do you want to see next in the NieR series? Do you think we'll get a new game announcement soon? Let us know in the comments.