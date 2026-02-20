A Pokémon Presents showcase on Pokémon Day? Whatever will they think of next!

Yes, TPC is back with its yearly showcase on 27th February 2026, but this is a big one, because it marks 30 years since Red and Blue first burst onto the scene in Japan back in 1996.

Now, these presentations have been known to be a little on the app-heavy side of things, if we're being generous, but the promise of a big birthday celebration has us feeling optimistic that there might be something surprising in store, too. Heck, we've already had a big surprise in the form of Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen on the eShop.

We've got 25 minutes of Pocket Monster news ahead of us next week, so, stocked up on this glass-half-full attitude, we've each shared some of the predictions for the coming showcase below. Will any of them come true? We'll just have to wait and see.

Gen 10

Jim: Oh yes, it's definitely getting revealed this time. I can totally imagine it being nothing more than a brief teaser and name drop, potentially even with a '2027' release window attached to it (can we really get Pokopia, Champions, and a new Gen all in one year?), but either way, this is the time to make the announcement.

Gavin: I always approach Pokémon Presents with extreme caution, but they've done a fair job recently of speeding through the updates I'm less interested in and getting to the 'big' stuff. At the very least, I expect a 10th-Gen tease with your token "Please look forward to more information later in the year", especially now they've got the Red/Green re-release announcement out of the way.

Alana: Like everyone else here, I too think we'll get a Gen 10 teaser. Part of me thinks it'd be weird to have such a big anniversary year go by without the games releasing in 2026, but I can't see it happening right now, even if it has been four years since Gen 9. We might see one new Pokémon, too — can't have everyone left on tenterhooks for over a year now, can we?

Remakes

Alana: No more mainline remakes, please. I fear for what'll happen to my favourite gen. Instead, I think TPC should remake one of the weird spin-offs. Pokémon Ranger? Art Academy? Hey You, Pikachu! There's a microphone on the Switch 2 right there. You could make it, I don't know, work!

Jim: Looking at the Pokémon release cycle, we are due a remake sometime soon. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were a long time ago, and I swear those darn Black & White remakes have been rumoured every single year since. Honestly, though, it's HeartGold / SoulSilver that I'm praying for the most — we need a way to play those on modern hardware.

Gavin: Could they redo Kanto again? Of course they could, even after the FireRed and LeafGreen news, but that might stretch nostalgia to breaking point. Like Jim, expect some Black/White or Gold/Silver action.

Apps

Alana: I mean, this'll be the bulk of the presentation, right? We'll get a new app or two, for sure. I kinda want a Tamagotchi-style app with Pokémon on my phone. Let me have a little Growlithe with me 24/7. But more than likely, it'll be an app that reminds you to drink water or something.

Jim: Yeah, this is the coolest take of the lot. Far too much of the presentation will be dedicated to Café ReMix, Pokémon Masters EX, and Sleep, but I will be excited to hear any TCG Pocket news.

Non-Gaming News

Gavin: A tease for further Lego sets. A little Mew/Mewtwo diorama? A Legendary Bird aviary? A second mortgage?

Jim: We've seen far too little of Aardman's Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu, and it's supposed to be coming our way next year. Come on, chuck, give me more than a brief teaser!

Alana: Pokémon Day Out and Pokémon Night Out — what are they? We'll probably find out here.

An NSO Drop?

Jim: As much as I'd love to see Gens I-III crop up on the GB/GBA libraries (ignoring FRLG, of course), something tells me that ain't going to happen (not when so many of us would gladly cough up and pay for a collection). Let's go for Pokémon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire instead, then.

Gavin: I don't see them coming to NSO, but if Game Freak had the excuse that a standalone release lets them implement Home transfer support, that just might get the pitchforks lowered. Well, that did that.

Alana: Pokémon Colosseum and XD: Gale of Darkness are still missing, and they're part of the confirmed lineup. Can we actually get them on NSO this time around???

Wildcard

Alana: A new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon. Not a remake, not an NSO drop, a brand new one. If it happens, thank me later. (If it doesn't, please don't hate me.)

Gavin: New peripheral time: Pokéwalker 2.

Jim: I say it every year, and I'll say it again: Detective Pikachu 2. Ryan Reynolds hasn't starred in a blockbuster for a solid two days at the time of writing, so it must be about time.