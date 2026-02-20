Pokémon Presents February 2026 - 30th Anniversary

A Pokémon Presents showcase on Pokémon Day? Whatever will they think of next!

Yes, TPC is back with its yearly showcase on 27th February 2026, but this is a big one, because it marks 30 years since Red and Blue first burst onto the scene in Japan back in 1996.

Now, these presentations have been known to be a little on the app-heavy side of things, if we're being generous, but the promise of a big birthday celebration has us feeling optimistic that there might be something surprising in store, too. Heck, we've already had a big surprise in the form of Pokémon FireRed & LeafGreen on the eShop.

We've got 25 minutes of Pocket Monster news ahead of us next week, so, stocked up on this glass-half-full attitude, we've each shared some of the predictions for the coming showcase below. Will any of them come true? We'll just have to wait and see.

Gen 10

Pikachu on Switch 2
Will the next Gen be a Switch 2 exclusive? — Image: Nintendo Life

Jim: Oh yes, it's definitely getting revealed this time. I can totally imagine it being nothing more than a brief teaser and name drop, potentially even with a '2027' release window attached to it (can we really get Pokopia, Champions, and a new Gen all in one year?), but either way, this is the time to make the announcement.

Gavin: I always approach Pokémon Presents with extreme caution, but they've done a fair job recently of speeding through the updates I'm less interested in and getting to the 'big' stuff. At the very least, I expect a 10th-Gen tease with your token "Please look forward to more information later in the year", especially now they've got the Red/Green re-release announcement out of the way.

Alana: Like everyone else here, I too think we'll get a Gen 10 teaser. Part of me thinks it'd be weird to have such a big anniversary year go by without the games releasing in 2026, but I can't see it happening right now, even if it has been four years since Gen 9. We might see one new Pokémon, too — can't have everyone left on tenterhooks for over a year now, can we?

Remakes

Pokémon White
A remake still isn't black and white... — Image: Gemma Smith / Nintendo Life

Alana: No more mainline remakes, please. I fear for what'll happen to my favourite gen. Instead, I think TPC should remake one of the weird spin-offs. Pokémon Ranger? Art Academy? Hey You, Pikachu! There's a microphone on the Switch 2 right there. You could make it, I don't know, work!

Jim: Looking at the Pokémon release cycle, we are due a remake sometime soon. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were a long time ago, and I swear those darn Black & White remakes have been rumoured every single year since. Honestly, though, it's HeartGold / SoulSilver that I'm praying for the most — we need a way to play those on modern hardware.

Gavin: Could they redo Kanto again? Of course they could, even after the FireRed and LeafGreen news, but that might stretch nostalgia to breaking point. Like Jim, expect some Black/White or Gold/Silver action.

Apps

Pokémon Sleep
No, we're awake during this segment. — Image: The Pokémon Company

Alana: I mean, this'll be the bulk of the presentation, right? We'll get a new app or two, for sure. I kinda want a Tamagotchi-style app with Pokémon on my phone. Let me have a little Growlithe with me 24/7. But more than likely, it'll be an app that reminds you to drink water or something.

Jim: Yeah, this is the coolest take of the lot. Far too much of the presentation will be dedicated to Café ReMix, Pokémon Masters EX, and Sleep, but I will be excited to hear any TCG Pocket news.

Non-Gaming News

Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu - Wooloo
Yeah, same, Wooloo — Image: Aardman Animations

Gavin: A tease for further Lego sets. A little Mew/Mewtwo diorama? A Legendary Bird aviary? A second mortgage?

Jim: We've seen far too little of Aardman's Pokémon Tales: The Misadventures of Sirfetch’d & Pichu, and it's supposed to be coming our way next year. Come on, chuck, give me more than a brief teaser!

Alana: Pokémon Day Out and Pokémon Night Out — what are they? We'll probably find out here.

An NSO Drop?

Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness coming to GameCube NSO
Where are they??? — Image: Nintendo

Jim: As much as I'd love to see Gens I-III crop up on the GB/GBA libraries (ignoring FRLG, of course), something tells me that ain't going to happen (not when so many of us would gladly cough up and pay for a collection). Let's go for Pokémon Pinball: Ruby & Sapphire instead, then.

Gavin: I don't see them coming to NSO, but if Game Freak had the excuse that a standalone release lets them implement Home transfer support, that just might get the pitchforks lowered. Well, that did that.

Alana: Pokémon Colosseum and XD: Gale of Darkness are still missing, and they're part of the confirmed lineup. Can we actually get them on NSO this time around???

Wildcard

Pikachu Pokémon Anime
Blue-sky thinking? — Image: The Pokémon Company

Alana: A new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon. Not a remake, not an NSO drop, a brand new one. If it happens, thank me later. (If it doesn't, please don't hate me.)

Gavin: New peripheral time: Pokéwalker 2.

Jim: I say it every year, and I'll say it again: Detective Pikachu 2. Ryan Reynolds hasn't starred in a blockbuster for a solid two days at the time of writing, so it must be about time.

That's it for our predictions, but what are you hoping to see? You can pull your dream picks out of the poll below, but then take to the comments to let us know about any others.

What do you think we'll see in the February 2026 Pokémon Presents?

